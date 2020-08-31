Rumor: the City would already be preparing the signing of Messi

All the ways of Leo Messi seem to lead to Manchester City. Although his departure from the FC Barcelona, the Argentine star has not submitted to the PCR test for early detection of the coronavirus and, consequently, neither to the first training of the squad of the era of Ronald Koeman. His father, Jorge Messi, has traveled to Barcelona to seek a friendly exit for the Argentine footballer of the Blaugrana club in a meeting that will be held in the coming days with the board of directors.

Meanwhile, the information flow is overwhelming. Since Messi Sended a burofax to the Barça On August 25, informing of his intention to leave, the rumor that has gained the most weight places the star in the City by Pep Guardiola.









Even the journalist Marcelo Bechle, from Interactive Sport, which in its day confirmed the departure of Neymar and was among the first to report on the intentions to leave Leo Messi, goes further and ensures that the English team has contacted a production company for images of Messi: “The Manchester City he is preparing for what may come. He requested from a large production company stock images of Messi to prepare the audiovisual material in the event that the agreement occurs ”. And we already know, being proactive is worth two.