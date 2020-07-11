Rufete will form an Espanyol with “hunger” to return to Primera

Rufete He faces these three remaining games to finish the season just as motivated as when he started despite the decline was consummated last day. The unknowns in the Spanish, once any possibility of salvation is over, it is in knows how they will face the season that comes in Monday

Division.

However, Rufete calls for calm and to focus on the remaining games. “We have one week left. We are working and we will make decisions as quickly as possible. We want to make a squad that generates excitement, “he said at the press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against Eibar. For him, the main thing now is to “close this chapter” despite the fact that there are “situations that are being handled” because there is “one week left to define everything”.















We have to create an exciting and strong squad for Segunda ”







Rufete







In these last three days of the league the players do not play so much whether or not to follow the club next season as “pride and the shirt”. That is why he assured that they will fight “for it until the end.” Espanyol and Eibar will face each other in RCDE

Stadium at 14.00. The Blue and Whites even sent a formal complaint to LaLiga for the schedule, when considering the unfortunate schedule for the temperature: “The heat is important and the humidity when watering even more. It is a different moment in football, we understand it, but this is not good for anyone. “

As sports director Rufete acknowledges that it will be “difficult” for everyone because they have “the handicap” of a “quick adaptation” while they must “generate an exciting and strong squad for Segunda”. “Everything has changed a lot, but success will be in adapting. Football must be coupled with something new, “he said.







Tomás y Cabrera

They are an important part of the club until the opposite happens ”







Rufete







While training, Rufete is “analyzing everything.” “We have to close this cycle well or very well to repeat the same thing every week. We represent a club, we cannot end in any way. We have to work in a different situation. It is Second. The vision is different ”, he explained.









Among other doubts, is whether costly winter signings such as those of Raul

of

Thomas The Leandro

Cabrera, who could leave the team in the summer. On the subject Rufete said that “when we signed them we knew the difficulty” and that for that reason “they have their particularities in the contracts”. “We will talk to them and make decisions. They are an important part of the club until the opposite happens ”, he confirmed.





He explained in what situation De Tomás and Cabrera are

About De Tomás, in particular, he explained that “it has a clause to leave on loan to a First team as long as the conditions are met, but the purchase price is 60 or 70 million if it is an international club.” And as for Cabrera, he said that “they can buy it, but it can stay”. “We will have to sit with them. Our weakness is the category, but I know its implication ”, he added.

Rufete also admitted that he has his “responsibility” but that he does not decide “everything” at Espanyol, “otherwise he would be the owner.” When the season ends, he will return to his “place” in the offices “but in the meantime the players” must respect him “. He, insisted, will give “the face” whether it “burns” or not because “this book must be closed and ordered.” Once closed, you must make “a hungry team that feels the club, that has a sense of belonging” to, “from there fight and eat ground, with that quality football comes to you.”















We gave priority to the Europa League instead of the League ”







Rufete







As for the additions, he explained that “there will be a talk with the coach” and that “the club will be clear about the circumstances and decisions will be made” despite the fact that “there is no need to go fast”. He recognized that in the planning of the staff, last summer, “priority was given to Europe

League instead of the League ”and that this time they must be“ hungry to go up ”. “There will be quality, but hunger will be the key,” he added.







