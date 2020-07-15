Rufete, on a possible resignation: “If I were the maximum responsible I do not know if I would consider it”

A Rufete he has two games left on the bench Spanish. Two games with the future already decided. The first, this Thursday against Valencia, a team where he also served as sports director. From Sunday Rufete will return to the offices to plan “a template to get promotion”, but until then he wants to “wait” to talk about possible coaches (such as Vicente Moreno) or player entries and exits.

He did not want to enter to evaluate possible candidates because “many names will come out.” As of Sunday, yes, he assured that everything “will be moving fast.” “We must order everything, the coach and the exits,” he said. And in this sense, he reassured saying that despite the distance at which the president is, Chen

Yansheng, “Is always aware of all situations” although sometimes “in some moments the speed is different”.















I must stand up for the club, which is part of what our fans wanted “







Rufete







After the defeat against Eibar, the Espanyol fans returned to the anger that had diminished with signs of pride after completing the descent. Rufete understands “disappointment” and advocates “making self-criticism” and “generating hope from the quarry.” However, in his defense he said that “since January” he has worked “to change things.” His intention is to “speed up” all the processes to “start the preseason with the decisions already executed.” However, he denied that “anyone had been negotiated to leave.”

As in previous press conferences, the now coach admitted that he is a “responsible party” although he argued that he argued that “the structures are what they are” and that when “the maximum responsibility falls on him, I will assume it.” That in reference to the shared work he did with Oscar

Perarnau, until this was relegated from the position in January. For that same reason the resignation is not raised and he replies that “if he were the maximum responsible” he does not know if he would “raise it”. “Everyone has their opinion and I will respect it. I must stand up for the club, which is part of what our fans wanted, ”he said.