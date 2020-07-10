Rufete: “It is a great opportunity to build a new Espanyol”

With the descent to Second division accomplished, Rufete He went to the press conference “proud” despite the defeat against the Barça 1-0. “The locker room is screwed up and the situation is screwed up for our people, it hurts our souls, but the best example of reconstruction is what happened in the game today,” he said only to start, already setting minimums for the return to First Division. .











The coach is aware that this is a “very difficult and hard situation for the fans”, but insisted at all times that the last derby should serve as an “example” to “build the club model” and “do it together”. In fact, he chooses to stay on the positive side and sees the decline as “a great opportunity to build a new Spanish“And” to fight “. “In the club we have to take a step forward to be close to our people. Show your face, be here, to convey to them that the club will return to Primera ”, he declared.







He also admitted that, despite the fact that three days are missing for the end of the League, “The club is already working in the market”. “I will finish my work here, I will have to help the structure, improve, sign or change the model. But the club does not stop, “he explained, later adding that he must” stand up “for the fans” and here we are. ” For the Blue and Whites’ coach and sports director, “the success of the club’s future is to analyze and get down to work.” And he returned to point to the game on Wednesday as “example” because “the fans are proud” and, “therefore, this is the way.”









For Rufete the descent “is a consequence that is being triggered and it has not been possible to stop”. “Decisions have been made and without being wrong and not being solved it leads you to this. Despite the hours of work we have not succeeded and here we are. And here I am. We will work hard for our people. With the intention of being better. And so that our people feel proud to return to Primera ”, she added.







The man from Alicante does not shy away from his responsibilities. “See if I have it, I’m here,” he said. And he continued explaining that “the responsibility is to be and work” and that “if someone knows” his career knows that it is not “to avoid responsibility” because he knows “the elite, the fans and the competition very well”. “I am here so that the players know that it is me who stands up,” he concluded.

From before the start of the game, firecrackers from Barça fans were heard, rejoicing at the descent of their rival from the city. After Luis Suárez’s goal, they increased. And after the final whistle, they increased more. Rufete did not want to enter the rag and replied that he is glad “that people are doing well” to return to the speech from before and end like this: “It was a shame that we did not take anything else. I am sorry that the derby was not from Espanyol because the players have to be satisfied because the fans are satisfied. ”







