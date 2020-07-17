Rufete: “I want the world to see how we get up; who cries loses time ”

There is only one game left so that Rufete leave the bench and return to the offices. A game that could mean the ninth consecutive loss or a victory that for practical purposes would not do much but would end the season with better feelings, despite the decline.

Rufete’s opinion regarding the defeat in Mestalla against him Valencia (1-0) is that they “lacked definition”, that they were “serious”, that they gave “the face” and that in the second part they were “dominant”. “We compete, we try to do our best. Fewer other players have participated, but we competed to have a good result. We did not manage to add and we have one game left, “he added.















For the sports director at the same time, in the situation they are in, they only have to “give their best and a little more”. “Everything that led us here, if we reflect, and think that we can give more, because we know that we should give more,” he said. To ponder. It only remains to give more to Celta on the last day of the League, in which he will be because – he repeated, as in all press conferences – he was “asked to be here”.

“Nobody is interested in soccer now, it is normal and respected. Among the bad results that there are if we achieve that will be a small objective, to finish with dignity. We deserve something more again ”, he commented on the Spanish farewell to First the next Sunday.







As for how he manages the locker room, he said that “everything I have to tell you I will tell you inside” because “you have to look at your face.” “We know that we suffer and I will continue to seek the same, that everyone give their best. We all have to give more. This message is important for the future. I’m here because I want to be, “he added.

Raul

of

Thomas He saw the fifth yellow and, therefore, it could be his last game as a parakeet. Rufete threw balls outside. “I don’t know,” he said, “a barrage of changes will come” because of the “decline” and the “finances.” Still, he sent this message to the universe: “We want people to be with us. I want the world to see how we get up. He who cries loses time ”.







