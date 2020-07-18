Rufete: “I do not intend to be reminded of something special”

This Sunday Rufete will train for the last time Spanish. Will do it against the Celtic

of

Vigo at RCDE

Stadium. A Blue and Whites’ victory would condemn the Galicians to relegation, something he considers “a circumstance” because the League is about “regularity” and a relegation “is not given by one game, but by the rest.” So the dichotomy between going down next to the Leganes Or Celta “does not care” because “the most important thing is to do well yourself.”

Hence, he wants to win “for our people.” If this circumstance occurred, he would be “very happy” for him and “very happy, especially for the players and fans.” This would close his “stage” on the blue and white bench. So far, out of six games he has lost all six. No other coach in the history of Espanyol has such a bad journey. He knows, therefore, that “at the level of results” he will be “remembered” like that, but he assured in the press conference prior to the last championship game that “you should not wear medals or anything” and that “the person and the work must be put before the club ”. “I don’t intend to be remembered for anything special, just for someone who has tried to do their best for the club,” he said.















Once the championship is over, “you have to put your batteries to work,” said Rufete, who warned that “next week will be very intense” because they must “aim to return the club to First, step by step, you have to make correct decisions from the beginning ”. For this reason, although he did not want to give more details, he did assure that the decision of who will be the new coach of Espanyol for the following season will be made “because it is very important for this project and for the start of the season.”

Rufete will return to his post as sports director and is “convinced” of being able to make a wardrobe to get promotion to First Division, although he recalled that he is only “one more part” of the club’s gear and that he does not want to “give something” . Now he only tries to “convince from the sports area” that he must be “close to our people” and that “for some time” he has been working “towards that place”. “We all need each other. It is not just a matter of going up to First, but of what future model, with a new identity, with the circumstances of having a president (Chen

In this sense, he still does not point to a specific reason that has caused the club’s decline: “When this happens there is not much to justify, you have to analyze what has been done well what has been done wrong. That is our reality, work models, structure and we have to face it as it is being faced. There is very little that can be said in these circumstances. The team has not lowered its arms, and I am not saying this as justification. But that everything is calm and that the players end the sensation ”. In fact, it was important that a good second part be considered against Valencia (defeat by 1-0) last day because it provides a “little bit of positivism for the present and future”.









At the last press conference Rufete showed something jaded by the barrage of criticism from all sides. And that is why he wanted to clarify saying that he understands that “from respect you can say everything.” And he explained for the umpteenth time that his profile is different from that of people who “talk a lot about everything.” He “likes to work and do his best.” He said that it was not “a Rufete dispute with part of the club structure” and that “time puts everyone in their place.”

What he did acknowledge is that “things have been done well and many other things have been done badly” and that “that’s why we are where we are”. “From there,” he wanted to emphasize, “I’m going to work and I think I can contribute things to the club. Now I will do it from another position and I cannot make people have an opinion of me. We know what is going on in the elite and my responsibility is to work. Sometimes that is not understood and is not seen but I have my way of working ”.









In his last summoned list he highlights above all the absence of Diego

López, holder whenever possible. His absence is due to the fact that “the others are working very well and it is a decision so that the others can compete”. The goal, then, will be played between Andrés

Prieto and Oier

Olazabal. A summoned list that has many young people and youth squads like Pol

Lozano, Moha

Ezzarfani, Nico

Melamed, Dani

Villahermosa, Roman

Tugarinov and Ferran

Jutglà.







