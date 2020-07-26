Rossi returns to the podium more than a year later

At 41 years old, Valentino Rossi (Monster Yamaha) continues to show that he still has some rope left. Probably for another year, 2021, aboard the structure Yamaha satellite of Petronas. But before starting his last adventure, the

Doctor

still has a lot to say: in Jerez he came back to get on the podium, in the race he won Fabio Quartararo

.





24 years in a row

Since making his World Cup debut in 1996, Rossi has never missed his podium date: 235 in 24 seasons

More than a year and a half ago, since Austin 2019That is, since April of last year, that Rossi did not finish in the top three ranked. In Jerez, one of his fetish circuits, where he has accumulated the best results in his career, the Italian took the last drawer, behind Maverick Viñales, who snatched second place with two laps to go. He also had the favor that he did Pecco Bagnaia, al romper the Ducati when I was in a podium position.









With this Sunday in Jerez, Rossi reaches the figure of 199 podiums in the queen category, for a total of 235 throughout his World Cup career. Although it is also true that the performance of the 46 has been declining in the last five years.

If in 2015, the last year he fought for the title, with Jorge Lorenzo, Rossi it reached 15 podiums; in 2016 they were 10, in 2017 only 6, in 2018 they fell to 5, and last year only 2, in Argentina and Austin.







