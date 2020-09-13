Rossi makes a lap of honor in Misano greeting the first fans of the post-coronavirus era

Some 10,000 fans had the privilege of witnessing the race. And the return of honor of the host. Valentino rossi got on the back of his Monster Energy Yamaha M1 MotoGP and welcomed the public of the era postcoronavirus, the first lucky ones who, with security measures and social distancing, have been able to enjoy the San Marino GP. The stands, dyed with yellow flags, greeted their local idol. A moment as exciting as expected.











The Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1) got his first victory of MotoGP by winning the San Marino GP and the Rimini Riviera, which took place this Sunday at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano Adriatico, ahead of his compatriots Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP20) and Spaniard Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR). Valentino Rossi was off the podium, fourth.