Rossi explodes against Zarco and points out him as responsible for the Morbidelli accident

Valentino Rossi has been reborn. Today, two uncontrolled motorcycles were on the verge of disgracing his life. A spectacular accident between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli conditioned the Austrian GP of MotoGP, forcing the race management to wave the red flag and suspend the race. Rossi did not hesitate to accuse the French pilot of “braking voluntarily” in front of Morbidelli and cause the dangerous accident.

Rossi considered that “it is not a novelty” that Zarco commit irregularities in the races and acknowledged that this Sunday he experienced the most important risk of his career in the MotoGPWell, the motorcycle of Morbidelli It brushed past him as he proceeded at lightning speed.









“I have to say it was tough, I’m a bit shaken. Even starting the second race was difficult. I was next to Maverick Viñales, we were slowing down to get into turn 3 and I saw a shadow arrive. I thought it was the shadow of a helicopter, instead two bullets arrived. I saw the Ducati of Zarco, instead the motorcycle of Morbidelli I didn’t even see it, I only saw it later in the images. Today the saint of motorcyclists did a great job, “he said. Rossi. “It is good for a driver to be aggressive because we play a lot, but that way we are losing respect for the opponents. We practice a very dangerous sport and you have to respect your rivals. It is not news that Zarco does these things ”.