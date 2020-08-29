Ronaldinho reappears with the presentation of his film

Ronaldinho the smile has returned. Last March he was imprisoned in Paraguay after being detained at the border for possession of false passports, but now, already released, the former player of the Barça has been able to focus on his “great love”, football, and has presented a film – autobiographical documentary which obviously revolves around the ball.

“My first memory? A ball. The ball is the great love of my life. When I have the ball the world stops. At that moment I don’t think of anything else, “Ronaldinho indicates in the teaser for his film, entitled” Ronaldinho: the happiest man in the world, “which he has presented on social networks.









The images begin with a Ronaldinho during his childhood, giving his first touches to the ball, and later there is a time jump that takes us to the player who marveled at Barcelona, ​​showing some of his best technical actions. “What was difficult for you was easy for me,” says the Porto Alegre man about his plays.

The Brazilian was in the Paraguayan prison of the Specialized Group for a month and later remained under house arrest in a hotel in Asunción until last Monday he was released along with his brother, Roberto de Assis, by order of Judge Gustavo Amarilla and after the payment of a fine of $ 200,000 between the two.





The Brazilian regains his smile

“A difficult phase is coming to an end, thank God. I have no words to thank you for the care and support that I received in recent months, you will always be in my heart !!! Taking advantage of this moment of happiness, I want to share with you the teaser of my film … “, he adds on his twitter account.









Ronaldinho began his football career in the ranks of the Porto Alegre Gremio and made the leap to Europe thanks to PSG, but where he really triumphed was at Barça. With the Catalans, among other titles, he won two leagues and a Champions League until in 2008 he left Barcelona to play for Milan, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, Querétaro and finally Fluminense.

Ronaldinho says goodbye in court.

With the Brazilian team he won the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002 being one of the decisive players of the canarinha during the World Cup event. “There is not a day that I don’t think of a full stadium. Soccer was my life ”, concludes Ronaldinho in the teaser for his film. The football smile is back.







