Ronald Koeman | The presentation, live

“It hurt me to see Barça against him Bayern. It was a sad day, I’m not going to fool you “

“A player, 31 or 32 years old, is not finished. The player has to have the hunger to give things to the club, that is the most important thing to get the most out of a player. I only want to work with people who want to give the maximum for him FC Barcelona“

“I don’t know if I have to convince Leo messi. Of course he is the best player in the world, and I want to have him in my team. Very happy if you want to stay, we are going to work now to talk to all the players. Hopefully Leo stay here for many years “

“I do not like to talk individually about the players. We must seek the best for him. Club. We need to find the strongest squad possible. I know that there are doubts about the performance of some players, but you have to see the best for the squad. Starting today, we will work “

“My thinking is to have the ball, dominate the ball, play football well and win the game. I have been in this sport for a long time. I am trained to coach the FC Barcelona“

The Dutchman, direct in his first statements as coach of the

Barça.

“Today is a very happy day for me. It is not easy, because I always demand the most, but Barcelona It is my home and I wanted to come here. From now on, yes we will work “

The presentation of the Dutch coach in charge of his new team begins.

We will see what it offers you

Ronald Koeman a

De Jong in the center of the field

FC Barcelona. Remember that the technician was very critical when he was

Valverde with the position in which the ex of the

Ajax.

With the signing of the contract,

Ronald Koeman he becomes the 60th coach who directs FC Barcelona.

“It is an exceptional situation that is the pandemic. It will also affect the next season. We have a crash plan made monitoring expenses and income. We must adapt the Barcelona to the future making decisions with the will to improve the club. We will make sporting decisions. “

We have a sports crisis, not institutional or club. The result in the Champions it has been very negative. More than a new fire, what we must do is an evolution of the current team with future footballers. The economic situation is very good, but there is a sporting crisis. “

“When I saw that I began to lose ground, it was going to be very difficult to regain that place because I had tried for the last time and it was difficult because up front I had a player who was better than me, and I never had a problem accepting that a partner is better than me“

“The truth is that the club is boiling. It is a club where it demands not only results, but to maintain a style of play and that is what the fan of the Barcelona, the fan is demanding: to re-lay the foundations of what the club was a few years ago, resuming the philosophy that made the club different Barça from other clubs. “

Some of the most important players, by weight, influence and salary in the

FC Barcelona, could abandon the culé discipline this year.

We will see if today

Koeman reveals some surprise, but the truth is that

Jordi Alba,

Umtiti,

Pique,

Sergi Roberto,

Sergio Busquets,

Vidal,

Rakitic The

Luis Suarez they do not know to this day whether or not they will continue next year.

The president of the

FC Barcelona advanced which are the players that will be yes or yes next season in the squad.

Messi,

Ter Stegen,

Semedo,

Lenglet,

De Jong,

Dembele,

Griezmann and

Ansu fati will be at the orders of

Koeman.

We will see who leaves the ship, and who arrives too.

It is more than a decade since the last time

FC Barcelona did not win any title. The Catalans have been second in

League, eliminated by the

Athletic

from Bilbao in

Cup in the quarterfinals, and down from the

Champions in the biggest win suffered in

Europe.

Starts at

Barça TV the retransmission of the presentation of

Ronald Koeman as coach of

FC Barcelona. President,

Josep María Bartomeu, and the Dutch formalize the signing of the contract.

“I hope he doesn’t want to go. He’s the best in the world. If he wants to leave, we’ll try to convince himself not to leave, but surely he doesn’t have to”

According to the press, hours before Ronald Koeman is presented as the new coach of FC Barcelona, ​​he has eaten in a well-known restaurant in Barcelona along with

Josep Maria

Bartomeu,

Óscar Grau (CEO),

the manager

Javier Bordas and the new sports director,

Ramon Planes.

“Messi is ultra-competitive and wants to win. What you have to do is what you said Guardiola, that he Barça become obsessed with doing projects around Messi. The risk of it leaving, there is. Messi the leaders are losing patience and credibility “

“Bartomeu should have resigned immediately after the game against him Bayern. I am aware of the complexity of the situation, but the interests of the Barça they are above all “

“Ronald It is a myth of Barcelona. We wish it had all the success in the world, but it looks more like a patch. We have been working on this project for seven years and you have to build with high beams on. Koeman he would not be our coach even if he won the League, Copa del Rey and Champions League“.

Also,

Koeman will have to carry out this complicated task with the horizon of new

elections to the club presidency. Still, the coach has accepted the challenge of directing the

Barça.

Of course, some candidates have already made it clear that the Dutchman will not lead the Catalans in case of being elected.

Ronald Koeman will have to lead, as explained by the president of the

Barça,

Josep Maria Bartomeu, a change in the sports cycle by making “consensual decisions” with

Ramon

Planes, the new technical secretary after the departure of

Eric Abidal.

This painful defeat, the worst in the history of the

Barça in

Europe, has precipitated the coach’s departure,

Quique Setien, and the technical secretary,

Eric Abidal. The first to abandon a ship that is expected to increase in the coming days.

However, the entity is not going through its best moment, and it is that it debuts before the

Bayern

from munich in the quarterfinals of the

Champions League (2-8) has highlighted that the team and the institution need a deep renovation.

Figure of

Ronald Koeman brings good memories to Barcelona, ​​and is that the Dutchman was one of the prominent figures of the defensive back of the

Barcelona and hero of

Wembley, by scoring the goal that would serve for the Catalans to rise with their first

Cup

of

Europe.

The

presentation of

Ronald Koeman like new

coach of the first soccer team is scheduled for

18:00

hours at

Auditors 1899 of the

Camp Nou.

