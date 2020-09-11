Ronald Koeman takes advantage of the holiday to play golf

After an intense day with a double training session, Ronald Koeman He chose to grant Barça footballers a holiday on Thursday before facing the first preseason game against Nàstic de Tarragona, which will happen on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. A day that the Dutch coach has taken advantage of to enjoy one of his passions: the Golf.

Koeman has been practicing at the facilities of the Real Club de Golf El Prat, located in Terrassa, together with ex-footballer and former Barça B coach Gerard López, who is a member of the centenary club. The Dutchman is truly passionate about the sport of golf and takes advantage of every time he has a few free hours to relax between greens and bunkers.













Golf enthusiasts

Koeman enjoyed the Pool tour with Gerard López

It is not the first time since he has been a coach for Barça that Koeman is seen carrying fourteen clubs hitting a small white ball. At the end of August he could be seen playing with a friend at El Montanyà, a common place of concentration during his time as a Barça player and the club where Johan Cruyff usually played, which had a house very close to the field.

This Thursday the appointment was in El Prat with Gerard López, another authentic sick –In a good way– of golf. The former Catalan soccer player is a close friend of Sergio García, one of the best professionals in the history of Spanish golf, and whenever they coincide they get on a buggy to make a few holes.

Ronald Koeman, coach of FC Barcelona

(MIGUEL RUIZ / EFE)



The social networks of the Real Club de Golf el Prat have made the game public, posting a photo of Koeman and Gerard on the tee of the 1st of the course called Piscina, where you can see one of the putting greens in the background and also the three holes to practice the short game available to the prestigious club.







