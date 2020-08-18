Ronald Koeman llega, Eric Abidal se va

There is no quiet day in the Barça. The script twists are so continuous that they overlap as dictated by a stressed writer. If the solemn statement on Monday advanced “a broad restructuring of the first team that will be done from the consensus between the current technical secretariat and the new coach,” 24 hours later one of the two parties disappeared. In the middle of yesterday afternoon, coinciding synchronously with Koeman’s landing in Barcelona to sign his new contract today, it was made official that Eric Abidal, Josep Maria Bartomeu’s fourth technical secretary in five years, rescinded his.









Hours later it emerged that it had been the Frenchman who had asked to leave the club to the surprise of the president, who had saved him from the burning by ordering him precisely to be the one to inform Setién of his dismissal. The French did it by inviting the Cantabrian to eat, as the Italian-Americans of dubious reputation did at the beginning of the 20th century. Ramon Planes, Abidal’s right-hand man so far, was promoted ipso facto, without a study phase, to occupy the position of his former boss, becoming Bartomeu’s fifth technical secretary. Quite a record.





The possible trigger

Abidal was removed from an imminent meeting with Messi to which Koeman and Planes will attend

The reasons for Abidal’s departure are found in, according to his version, reiterated none of his point of view. It was the Frenchman who wanted to dismiss Valverde after the Anfield disaster, an option stopped by some captains and finally by Bartomeu. But the trigger for his decision according to some sources consulted by The vanguard could be in a next meeting, still to celebrate, organized to speak with the captain Leo Messi. Obviously, to pulse your mood and your future will. Abidal, who the Argentine does not swallow despite his stage as wardrobe mates, was deleted from the appointment to avoid greater evils. It must not have been good for him, given his resignation. The meeting will be attended by Ronald Koeman and Ramon Planes, a new couple who, except for a new script twist, will undertake the aforementioned “extensive restructuring of the first team.”













Coach and ‘surgeon’

Koeman landed in the afternoon and as soon as his signing is made official he will start the long-awaited revolution

The tandem, commanded by the strong personality and moral authority of the Wembley hero, will have only six weeks to turn around the first team that feels traumatic as it corresponds to a manual end of cycle. The League begins in mid-September, and the planned casualty package is not only numerous but also delicate due to the profile of the victims, players who have won everything, with multi-million dollar contracts still in force, who will be indicated the door of departure.





Output operation

The most veteran players face their worst days: the managerial-dressing room collision is sensed

Simple management is not foreseen in some cases. The relationship between Bartomeu’s board of directors and the old guard is tense, especially after the grotesque relief of Valverde, in which there were accusations against each other in search of who was the ideologue of the frustrated attempt to bring Xavi, and even more so after the improvable negotiation with the staff to reduce the salary as a result of the pandemic. Not all footballers will respond the same. Some will look for offers to facilitate things, assuming the ridiculousness of Lisbon as their own, but others are already commenting to their surroundings that they will fight, resisting flight if it is not in exchange for charging up to the last euro of their generous contract. The club, as this newspaper has learned, does not rule out taking forceful measures in this case. The range is wide, ranging from sports marginalization (“stay if you want, but you’re not going to play for a minute”), to the possibility of going to court to initiate labor lawsuits.









Koeman thus comes with two roles to play, that of a coach, of course, and that of a ruthless human resources executive tasked with delivering bad news. Yesterday Josep Maria Bartomeu announced on Barça TV that the Dutchman thinks of Leo Messi as a pillar of his new team, thus protecting the necessary transition and embracing the emerging values ​​that will have to take over from an unrepeatable generation, but now finished. That, for the Argentine, will mean no longer being accompanied by those who have been his allies for years. Koeman, with a reputation for being tough, must be very fine in the art of seduction.







