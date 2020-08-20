Ronald Koeman, devotion to order

Ronald Koeman is the technician chosen for the reconstruction of a Barça that bottomed out with the humiliating defeat in Lisbon. The 57-year-old Dutchman will bet on order to try to return the Barça club to glory. Here is my vision of the key tactical aspects that Koeman will bring to Barça:





1) Systematic and non-catalogable

The first thing to say is that Ronald Koeman is a difficult coach to classify in terms of game model. Firstly because he is a coach who defines himself as adaptable and secondly because his experiences as a club coach (both in terms of idiosyncrasy and the level of the players on the squad) are quite different from what you will find at Barça. He was educated as a player with Cruyff and his path as a coach also crossed with Van Gaal before embarking on his own career. Sure he learned from both but he has always liked setting his own profile. The style of play that he has taught does not go through open attack football but has always liked to include nuances of containment. And is that Koeman is a lover of positional order. For both attack and defense. His most associative version, the most recent stage: that of the Netherlands coach. Surely influenced by the greater quota of talent of the players and surely the version that, a priori, will tend to be the one that we will see at Barça.













2) Lines together and pressure organized

His declared devotion to order can be seen quickly and clearly in the physiognomy that all his teams acquire regardless of the level of the squad. Their assemblies act compressed and with a high compaction of lines. And that is what explains why their settlement percentages in the middle zone are always high (43% in 2015/2016 with Southampton and 44% in 2016/2017 with Everton). Something that he has also implemented in a more favorable context such as that of the national team, since the Netherlands have also shown this characteristic under his leadership. As for pressure, there are certain premises. Koeman likes to push, but unless it’s in very specific situations like goal kicks or opponent’s corner kicks, he rarely goes high. His preferences are to establish the team in the middle block and wait for the opponent to advance a few meters and then jump to coordinated harassment. Of course, a pressure that is generally very well synchronized. It is already a bit far away but, in his last season at Everton (2016/2017), he finished the Premier as the second team to which rivals made the fewest passes at long. Unmistakable sign that, when their outfits activate the will to press, they do it well. Even so and, taking into account the greater competitive obligation of Barça, it is possible that he opts to raise this pressure line slightly.

The fundamental medium block pressure. (Third parties)







3) Exit yes, but controlled risk

As a former player of the ‘Dream Team’ it is obvious that he shows a preference for having the ball and sending the game. In their club stage, their teams did not present very high possession rates (51.5% on average in 2016/2017 with Everton and 49.5% in 2015/2016 with Southampton) due to their disparate profiles squads, but they have risen quite a bit in his time with the Netherlands. In the last edition of the Nations Cup he won possession to powerful teams such as Germany, England or even Portugal in the Final in which he could not win. But it is important to emphasize that he is not a coach who likes to incur excessive risks at the start of the game. Their teams have no problem going long if the rival manages to raise doubts for the beginning. This is one of the reasons why in seven of the 20 games he has led the Dutch team, he has had a clean sheet.













4) Always a positional pivot

In the middle of the field his personal stamp is always appreciated. It is a line in which he assiduously changes profiles depending on whether an encounter is more or less favorable. What is immovable (at least to date) is the presence of a pivot that never loses position ahead of the defense. Something that reverts to the fact that his teams almost never make a three-way outing with him but it is in the centrals that the fact of piloting the game from behind falls. Here there are direct connotations as a player since he was a gifted footballer and used to commanding the start as a central defender. The usual recipe for the engine room is one positional medium plus two creatives in favorable matches and two positional plus one creative in high-demand matches. We will see how this area organizes in a Barca key.

Always with a positional pivot in the center of the field. (Third parties.)

















5) De Jong’s formula

Following the media line, perhaps coach Koeman’s greatest success has been finding a favorable ecosystem for Frenkie De Jong. The coach was clever by cloning the distribution that Ten Hag adapted at Ajax with Schöne-De Jong, positioning the current Barça player as a false pivot. With the Netherlands it is usually De Roon (Atalanta) or Wjnaldum (Liverpool) who covers the back of Frenkie and Donny Van de Beek who stretches ahead in a normal situation. And in such a context, De Jong finds the two premises that he most appreciates to offer his best level: continued presence in the game and field to go.

Able to take advantage of the best De Jong with the Netherlands. (Third parties.)



De De Jong’s position with the Netherlands. (Third parties.)

















6) Plan antitransición

After conceding 74 goals in 76 games in his time at Southampton, his sensitivity to being well settled in the face of rival transitions has grown over the years. To the moderate risk at the start and to the premise of always having the pivot well placed, the height of the sides is added. These are licensed to join the attack but it is not common for them to reach the bottom line. He prefers his offensive development to be in the middle zones with the will to be able to react to a possible loss. In fact, in his last season, in a football in which the round trip is as common as the Premier, he only conceded two goals on counterattack.





7) Dynamic and ending attacks

If we look especially at the way the Dutch team attack, we can see the will for dynamism and the exchange of positions. The players have the freedom to move according to the spaces and to come to the inner zone from the wing. Of course, Koeman likes that his outfits take advantage of the options that the game gives them without hesitation. Shoot from the middle distance when possible or cross from the wing when the situation is right. As well as finishing plays to be aggressive offensively and order again if there is no success. That is why their preferences are to play with a more declared nine or more finisher (Lukaku in Evertron or Depay in Holland) or that their teams tend to end competitions with many shots on the opponent’s goal.













8) Diagonals and explode spaces

Another aspect that he likes to exploit is the orientation changes and the depth peaks in a football that, sometimes, has less pause and greater verticality. Their Everton of 2016/2017 accumulated 17% of the game at length, becoming the second team in the championship with the highest assiduity to exploit the spaces behind the backs of the opponents.





9) Personality, youth and talent detection

But if any virtue is remarkable in Ronald Koeman, it is his great personality and his high determination to carry out his convictions. An aspect that he has shown in all his adventures. Likewise and, as a good Dutchman, his commitment to young people has been remarkable throughout his career. An aspect that, given the aptitude of the Barça youth squad, will be beneficial if this trend continues. And although it is an element that cannot be measured, it seems that it has a nose for talent. His bets on players like Tadic or Van Dijk endorse him in part.



