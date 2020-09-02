Roglic shows his claws in the first high finish of the Tour

Primoz Roglic drew claws at the first high final of the 2020 Tour de France and prevailed on the legendary peak of Orcières Merlette, where Julian Alaphilippe, fifth at the finish line, retained the lead. The stage was decided in the final squeeze towards the finish line and the final blow from the Jumbo’s leader took place just 150 meters from the finish line, little to get time but enough to win and take the ten bonus seconds. After Roglic, who took the 6 seconds of the second place was another Slovenian, Pogacar, while the French Guillaume Martin scored the 4 of the third place, just ahead of Nairo Quintana.









The leading group that entered at the same time was made up of 16 units. There were also more Colombians: Bernal, López, Chaves and Urán. On the Spanish side only Mikel Landa, while Enric Mas left a sigh, 9 seconds, and Valverde, 21. Pinot, Dumoulin, Bardet, Yates, Mollema and Porte also got into Roglic’s little group. They are the strongest men on the Tour at the moment, when just four stages have been contested and there is a world left until Paris. In the new general, Alaphilippe maintains 4 seconds ahead of Yates, but Roglic is already third, 7 seconds away, and has ten seconds ahead of Bernal, who is sixth, 17 seconds behind the yellow jersey.

In this fourth stage, the peloton decided to tie the day’s escapees short, six runners among whom was Alexis Vuillermoz, located less than 4 minutes from Alaphilippe and potentially dangerous for the leader if his little group took too much advantage. The Ag2R Frenchman was accompanied by two other Frenchmen: Mathieu Burgaudeau, from Total Direct, the second youngest cyclist on this Tour, and Quentin Pacher, from BB Hotels. And the sextet was completed by a Belgian, Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) and two runners from Israel: the Latvian Krists Neilands and the German Nils Politt.









The Israel Start-Up Nation, which has occupied the place that Katusha had in the elite squad, has one of the lowest budgets on the World Tour, five times less than Ineos, but is preparing to grow in 2021 with the signing by Chris Froome. Its promoter is the Israeli-Canadian entrepreneur Sylvan Adams, who has already financed the start of the 2018 Giro d’Italia in Jerusalem.

Roglic in his final effort to victory, with Pogacar at the wheel

(STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters)



Let’s go back to the stage: the main group never let the income of the six adventurers go much beyond three minutes and limited themselves to keeping them within range to decide later when it was more convenient to finish them off and enter the decisive part of the day with a clear view. In the last 25 kilometers, the leak began to break down, in Benoot’s case because he went off the road around a curve and broke his bike.

Neilands was the last to hold out, but the pace set by Van Aert ended up pushing him out of the way 7 kilometers from the finish. The competition between blocks then began, with the Jumbo trying to set the pace, the Ineos attentive but with Bernal very nervous and the Movistar who still kept Mas, Valverde and Soler there.













Mikel Landa got into the leading group that arrived with the same time as Roglic

After Van Aert it was Kuss who marked the march, in an interesting short-marking single file. Behind the American was Roglic, with Bernal at the wheel followed by Pogacar. Alaphilippe watched over him and Landa stood behind the leader, very attentive at all times. Immediately afterwards, Quintana, Pinot and Yates marched, in this order. The elite of the Tour in a row.

For Roglic it is his third stage win on the Tour. He had already won in 2017 at Serre Chevalier and in 2018 at Laruns. Last year he did not compete.













