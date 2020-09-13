Roglic and Pogacar do not forgive and consummate the abdication of Egan Bernal

Second victory of Tadej pogacar at Tour de France 2020, on a climb to Grand Colombier who once again showed the two Slovenians as the strongest in the peloton (Roglic entered second to wheel), again exhibited an overwhelming dominance of the Jumbo, which still supported five runners when the group was already less than twenty units, and about everything consummated the abdication of Egan Bernal, clearly unable to keep up with Roglic’s team and already totally ruled out of the possibility of reissuing his 2019 victory. Roglic and Pogacar remain in the top two places of the general classification, but the third step The podium is now occupied by Rigoberto Urán, the only consolation of a black day of Colombian cycling. Higuita retired due to a fall, Bernal sank with a crash and Nairo Quintana also gave in for a long time.









In the elite group came Enric Mas and Mikel Landa (15 seconds behind) and Alejandro Valverde (24 seconds). Landa climbs to seventh place overall, at 2m16s (he advances to Quintana and Bernal, but is overtaken by Richie Porte, third at the finish line and with a bonus) and Mas goes from tenth to eighth (at 3m15s). The differences with Bernal and Quintana are of defeat without palliative. They were cut short very soon, about 13 kilometers from the end, and they entered defeated, especially the Colombian from Ineos, more than seven minutes away. Quintana gave up almost four.

The 2020 Tour experienced a stage that leaves sequels at the Grand Colombier. Although the balance between Roglic and Pogacar is maintained, the fall of Bernal to thirteenth place in the general classification, below Valverde, is an earthquake for the development of a last Alpine week that loses the one who could be the great animator. Surely seeing Bernal so sunk determined the end of the ascent, in which both Roglic and Pogacar understood that the smartest thing was to maintain a constant rhythm instead of attacking each other. It was only within the last 600 meters that the two Slovenians faced each other. Porte tried and finally Pogacar was launched. He beat his compatriot on the sprint for the victory.









The stage was animated by the attackers on duty, but they ended up engulfed by the rhythm of the Jumbo. Earlier, in the first major obstacle of the day, the Fromentel seal (a first of eleven kilometers), four escaped runners marched ahead: the German Simon Geschke (CCC), the French Pierre Rolland (B&B), the Austrian Michael Gogl (NTT ) and Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) from Cuenca. With other cyclists interspersed, the squad of favorites then circulated three and a half minutes away, with an outstanding performance by David de la Cruz for their leader Pogacar and with the Jumbo lending a hand, while Ineos was already losing elements such as Amador and Van Baarle.

Egan Bernal (right), suffered at the Grand Colombier and lost more than seven minutes

(KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)



Then, on the ascent to Col de la Biche, the Jumbo gave a power recital, with six riders ahead, Roglic included, setting the tempo that best suited the leader. From behind runners like Pinot, Sivakov, Chaves … were being relegated and ahead Rolland crowned in the lead. The group of favorites was only 2 minutes away. Finally, in the Grand Colombier there was hardly any Rolland escaped but as soon as the problems of Quintana and Bernal the Jumbo appeared, he put one more gear and the jokes ended. It was time for the elite, not for escapees.









Among the abandonments of the day stands out the aforementioned of the Colombian Sergio Higuita, who was the sixteenth of the general and a precious support for Rigoberto Urán. On the rebound, this drop from Education First eases Movistar’s path to team victory, as it was their toughest rival so far, a valuable asset in the face of the Alps.













