Robots become the animators of the last baseball game in Japan

The pandemic of Covid-19 has left stadiums around the world empty of public. But in Japan, a baseball team has opted for an imaginative alternative. 20 robots have cheered players on during the last game of the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

For this they have combined humanoids, with other robots on four legs, more similar to dogs, but dressed in team caps and carrying pennants. They have all emulated with ease the dance that Hawks fans often do before games. Starting next Friday, the public will once again take their place in the country’s stadiums.







