Robben scores again with Groningen 18 years later

The most emotional afternoon that has been lived at the Noordlease Stadion in Groningen. One of the local heroes has signed a new feat that has brought the illusion to the stands. 18 years ago Arjen Robben did not score a goal with the team of his life, Groningen. A drought that has finally come to an end on his return.

The Dutch teams are in the process of preparing for the start of the Eredivisie, scheduled for the weekend of September 12-13. Groningen will have a difficult debut as they host PSV Eindhoven, one of the big favorites for the final title, in their own stadium.









Ahead of the start of the season, Groningen played a friendly match against German Arminia Bielefeld this Sunday in which Robben got all the attention. At 36, the former Dutch international had decided to retire in 2019 but a lifelong call from the club had convinced him to put his boots back on.





An eternity

Robben’s last goal for Groningen was dated April 28, 2002

Robben has started against Arminia Bielefeld and two minutes after exceeding the first quarter of an hour of the game he has already become the protagonist. The Dutch left-hander hooked a shot from the front with his flat leg that ended with the ball kissing the net of the German goal. The footballer has completed the first half on the green and has been substituted a few minutes into the second half.

The last time Robben had seen the door with Groningen was on April 28, 2002. It seems like an eternity but surely the green-and-white fans have taken it for granted. It should be remembered that the skilled Dutch footballer first signed for PSV Eindhoven and then made the leap to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, completing a great career.









