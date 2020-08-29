Rikako Ikee returns to the pools after leukemia and wins

A year and a half after leukemia cut short her career as one of the most important swimmers in the history of



Rikako ikee He returned to the competition pools today and managed to win in the event he played, although, as he pointed out later, it was more than anything about “enjoying” the sport.

“Today was the day I was reborn,” he told reporters Rikako ikee, 20, chosen as Olympic symbol of Japan overlooking Tokyo 2020 for his power to overcome adversity, in his case cancer and, the rest of the world, the coronavirus.















Ikee set a time of 26.32 in the 50-meter freestyle test in which he participated, one of the modalities in which he is a specialist, along with a 100-meter butterfly, and was first in his series, paving the way for another national competition that will be next October. “It has been an opportunity to prove that I have been able to get here,” said the swimmer in a press conference that she gave after participating in the test that was held at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo.

In February 2019, a diagnosis of leukemia broke the preparation he was doing and Ikee had to enter a hospital for an anticancer treatment that lasted ten months. Until then, Ikee’s career was marked by six gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, and in a career as a swimmer that began at age 15, she previously scored two gold medals at the World Junior Swimming World Cup. He played in Singapore, in the 50 and 100 butterfly meters.

His first Olympic competition was in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, and although his hopes were pinned on Tokyo 2020, some JJ.OO. which have been postponed for a year, at the moment Ikee only thinks about those that will be in Paris in 2024. “My goal is the October competition and later to participate in Paris, little by little,” he said.

Ikee, with short hair and a black mask on her face, said she arrived at her starting point nervous. “For me it was like my second life as a swimmer,” she declared. He said he tried to overcome the worries, although, he acknowledged, it was not about winning or losing, but about returning to the competition pools. “I have been able to enjoy this competition (…). I have tried to concentrate on enjoying swimming, ”he insisted.

He acknowledged that in the last fifteen meters he felt tired and the test had become “very hard.” Then, he added, “I looked at the others and I realized that there were other swimmers behind me (…), and despite the fact that my body could not move due to fatigue, I was surprised that I wanted not to want to lose” . There is still a lot to improve, the athlete added, but, in principle, she pointed out that she had been “very impressed” by her performance and by being able to compete again. “My coach, who knows my fight against the disease, when I saw her waiting for me tears came to my eyes when I saw her cry,” he added.









The courage that Rikako Ikee showed to overcome leukemia and return to swimming led the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee to choose her as the main figure in the video that was released on July 23, a year before the Olympic Games begin. In that video, Ikee recounted her anguish when she learned the medical diagnosis, she appears how, very skinny, she returns to training, and ends up carrying the Olympic flame as she enters the pitch of the Tokyo Olympic stadium in the shadows.









