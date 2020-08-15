Ricky Rubio’s Suns run out of playoffs on the horn

The Phoenix Suns they will walk out of the Orlando bubble undefeated, with eight consecutive victories. The team of Ricky Rubio did his homework in the last match of the regular phase against the Dallas Mavericks of Luka Doncic ((102-128), but to aspire to the playoffs they needed a defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies o go Portland Trail Blazers that did not occur. Those from Arizona came to Florida with practically no options and fell short of a miracle basket.

Those from Tennessee had no problems beating (106-119) the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA leaders who nevertheless did not play anything and could not count on their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, by suspension. Much more tension was experienced in the duel that faced Damian Lillard’s team, which finished with 37 points, against some Brooklyn Nets who did not play anything either.









With a minute to go, Portland seemed to be sealing their participation in the play-in thanks to a steal by Lillard that led to CJ McCollum’s basket and a four-point lead. However, the New Yorkers, hand in hand with Caris LeVert, author of 37 points, had the last possession to take the victory, just one point behind, but the Nets guard missed a basket from six meters on the horn that had changed the outcome in the West (134-133).

The Blazers have been on the verge of defeat in the last two days of the regular season, but they have known how to suffer and have finally finished in eighth position in the West, a position that will allow them to have an advantage in the ‘play-in’ against the Grizzlies. Portland will only need one win to be in the playoffs by two of Memphis.

Damian Lillard’s decisive steal from Caris LeVert. (EFE)













For their part, the Suns, finally tenth, had to settle for another solvent victory against the Mavericks. Devin Booker was once again the star of the Arizona team, with 30 points, while Rubio led the team perfectly with a total of 12 assists. The Texans, who will face the Clippers in the first round after finishing seventh in the West, rested their star, Doncic, who only played 13 minutes against the Suns.

Another of the teams involved in the fight for the last playoff spot in the West was the San Antonio Spurs. Those of Gregg Popovich were the team that had it more complicated before the last day and they ran out of options when they lost their match against the Utah Jazz (112-118). It is the first time in 23 years that the Texans are out of the finals.

The ‘play-in’ between the Grizzlies and the Blazers will begin this Saturday, August 15, and the winner will face the Lakers, leaders of the West, in the first round. The playoffs, the best of seven games, will begin on August 17.







