Ricky Rubio’s Suns knock the Mavericks off a great Luka Doncic

The Phoenix Suns of Ricky Rubio they have got off to a good start in the Orlando bubble and not even an exceptional Doncic wound has stopped them. The Arizona team, led by Masnou guard and Devin Booker, beat the Dallas Mavericks and they still dream of getting into the playoffs.

Rubio led his team to victory with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, close to triple-double, and was assisted by shooting guard Booker, author of 30 points. Both combined to compensate for the excellent performance of the Slovenian player, who finished the game with 40 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists.









Doncic had the collaboration of Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The performance of the two Europeans allowed the Texans to keep the score adjusted until the last minute of the game, but a few seconds from the end the success of the Suns was final.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks to the Memphis Grizzlies’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs (108-106), while the Suns will have to continue rowing to try to climb to the ninth u eighth position and play the tie for the last place in the final phase.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the game against the Rockets. (AP)













At the moment, Rubio’s team counts their games for victories at the Disney World complex in Orlando. In the resumption of the competition they easily prevailed over the Washington Wizards, but this time they were able to beat a more important team, the Mavericks, who still do not know the victory in Orlando.

“The options are very low, but we have them, that’s why we are here. So why not go out there, play hard and see what happens? ”Rubio explained after the game about the team’s chances of getting into the playoffs.

Of the rest of the day in the NBA, the triumph of the Houston Rockets over the Milwaukee Bucks (116-120) of Giannis Antetokounmpo, which ended with 36 points, stands out above all. The Texas team achieved the victory thanks to a great Russell Westbrook, author of 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists. For his part, James Harden had 24 points.







