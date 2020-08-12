Ricky Rubio’s Suns keep dreaming of the playoffs

The Phoenix Suns de Ricky Rubio They have shown that they are the bubble team with the most faith in their chances. The Arizona team arrived in Orlando with very little chance of making the playoffs of the NBA, but his last triumph against Oklahoma City Thunder (101-128) places them at the gates of the final phase with two games remaining.

Since the competition resumed, the Suns have only known victory. They have won the last six games and, tenth in the Western Conference, they are half a victory away from entering the ‘play-in’, a small tie between eighth and ninth classified that will determine the last team for the battle for the ring.













Currently the Memphis Grizzlies occupy the eighth position and half a victory are the Portland Trail Blazers of the inspired Damian Llillard. Tonight will begin the penultimate round for the last ticket to the NBA playoffs. The rest of the candidates for the title, both in the East and the West, have already been defined and only some positions within the first eight classified can vary.

The Dallas Mavericks, who have secured the seventh position but can still snatch sixth place from the Utah Jazz, whom they beat last morning (122-114), will be the judges of the battle for the last place in the playoffs. Luka Doncic’s team, absent against Utah, will face the Blazers tonight and on the last day they face the Suns.

Those of Portland will close the regular phase against some Brooklyn Nets that do not play anything. Another team that still has options to enter the ‘play-in’ is San Antonio, although their chances are slimmer since they are a victory and a half away from Portland.

Rubio’s team and a plethora of Devin Booker will play tonight against the Sixers, who have the loss of Ben Simmons and in the last game against the Blazers their star, Joel Embiid, was also injured. The Philadelphia team are sixth in the Eastern Conference and still have a chance to move up in the next two games.









Damian Lillard, in an NBA game. (Reuters)



For their part, the Grizzlies have the toughest schedule on paper, as they will play the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA team with the most wins, and the Boston Celtics, who are third in the East. Despite the fearsome poster, both teams do not play anything and will probably reserve their stars, as the Bucks have done with Giannis Antetokounmpo in last morning’s loss to the Raptors (114-106).







