Ricky Rubio reveals that he has overcome the coronavirus

Ricky Rubio he has revealed than suffered he coronavirus. The player himself has confirmed it in a telematic press appearance made after his arrival a Orlando. The Catalan base has explained that it gave positive in a test of Covid-19 and that for this reason it has not been possible to incorporate Phoenix Suns until this Wednesday.

After giving negative in Dos test resultyour, Rubio has traveled to Florido to enter the ‘bubble‘ of Orlando and return to the discipline of your team in the

Walt Disney World Resort

. The El Masnou player was able to carry out his first workout together with his companions after overcoming the disease.









Phoenix Suns has confirmed that Rubio He will return to the tracks tomorrow in the friendly match between the Arizona team against Utah Jazz.