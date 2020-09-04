Repeat Van Aert and Landa and Pogacar are left more than a minute

The Belgian Wout van Aert scored his second stage win in the Tour 2020, at the end of a stage that leaves a stamp. It was a day of sprint and fan and the forecast was fulfilled, there was a sprint and there were fans, but also the peloton was broken into pieces and the most important cut, about 30 kilometers from the end, at the exit of Castres, took important pieces. In a second platoon, which lost 1m21s, with about 40 units, Tadej Pogacar, Mikel Landa, Richie Porte, Bauke Mollema, Esteban Chaves, Richard Carapaz arrived … When the group of leaders verified who had been cut there was no mercy and the Ineos increased the pace to open the maximum possible gap.









For Landa, who awaited the arrival of the Pyrenees from this Saturday, the moral blow has been tremendous. In addition, it coincides that last year he already had a similar problem in this same area of ​​France. In 2019, on the Saint Flour to Albi stage, he lost two minutes. This time, from Millau to Lavaur, it was 81 very valuable seconds. “It’s a shame,” commented his gregarious Pello Bilbao. “All day we have been ahead, very attentive and then we were caught by a crash, a braking, three of the team and Mikel was left alone with Colbrelli. The problem is that we are running with only six cyclists, after the withdrawal of Rafa Valls and Wout Poels is doing badly ”.

The stage was broken very soon by the initiative of Bora, who defended the assets of Peter Sagan in his fight for the green jersey. Quickly, in the first port of the day, a major cut was consolidated in a stretch of wind and stragglers began to lose time alarmingly. From there, the race stabilized for most of the day in three groups. Ahead, that of the favorites, all without exception. There Sagan went and there the Bora started shooting to the death for kilometers and kilometers. Then, a second group where Sam Bennett, the bearer of the green jersey, fought not to be knocked out. And finally, a somewhat larger pack with the vast majority of the sprinters in the peloton: Viviani, Kristoff, Bol, Nizzolo, Ewan …









The situation stabilized with these three blocks and the rents were growing without stopping. 130 kilometers from the finish line, the elite squad already had the Bennett group at 47 seconds and the sprinters at almost two and a half minutes. With 65 minutes to go, the differences were enormous, 5 minutes and more than 8. The stage would be played between those in front.







After an attempt by Thomas de Gendt that did not go any further, the new change of scenery arrived at Castres, driven above all by Ineos. It was the point that many had marked in the road book and Bernal’s team went full throttle. The leading group broke and the seconds began to fall against Landa and company. The Alava runner from Bahrain still had a point of luck: Carapaz fell from the lead group due to a puncture and Ineos delayed Castroviejo and stopped shooting. The immediate effect was that the Jumbo, Astana and Groupama took over. It was not the same. The three leaders of Movistar, Mas, Valverde and Soler got into the head block, but they did not give relief.





















