Renault announces the signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021

After two years with continuous rumors about his future, the wait has come to an end. Fernando Alonso will return to the Formula 1 in 2021 by the hand of Renault. The French team has announced the signing of the veteran Spanish driver, 38, with a contract that for lack of confirmation will be for three seasons starting next year.

"Renault is my family, with them I have my best memories in Formula 1 with my two World Championship titles, but now I am looking to the future. It is a pride and I feel an immense emotion returning to the team that gave me the opportunity at the beginning of my career ", explained Alonso about his signing.













Past and future

The Asturian will start his third stage at the controls of the French car, with which he was the Formula 1 world champion in 2005 and 2006. Alonso returned to Renault to run two seasons, in 2008 and 2009, and now he takes on the challenge of refloating a team that has been submerged in mediocrity for more than a decade.

Since announcing his farewell to the ‘great circus’ in 2018, Alonso has always said that he would only return to the highest level of motorsport to fight for the title. With Renault it will be difficult to rub shoulders with the best on the grid, but both the driver and the team have their hopes on the change of regulations from 2022 on.

By then the budgets will be equalized below and, depending on the results on the track, the less competitive teams will have more time to develop their cars compared to the dominant teams. In this context, Alonso could raise the Renault to the first places in the Grand Prix.

Alonso aboard the Renault in his second stage in the French team. (EFE)













Alonso said that “progress this winter gives credibility to Renault’s goals for the 2022 season” and hopes that his “experience” will help engineers and mechanics “to return to the podium”, since both the team and the Spanish ” they want and have ”the means to fight for victories.

"His experience and determination will allow us to bring out the best in us to lead the team towards the excellence that modern Formula 1 demands," said Renault Sport Racing team CEO Cyril Abiteboul, who described the Spaniard as "a formidable asset to sports level "to prepare" the 2022 season in the best possible conditions "with his partner Esteban Ocon.













The return of the ‘prodigal son’ maximizes the aspirations of the diamond brand. “The principles of work, overcoming oneself and ingenuity, as well as Fernando’s DNA defined by tenacity and pure talent make this union obvious. It will be an asset in the many efforts to regain the title and will give meaning to Renault’s commitment to the highest level of motorsports, ”the team said.

Fernando Alonso in his first stage with Renault when he won his two Formula 1 world championships, in 2005 and 2006. (EFE)



The arrival of the Spanish has been possible thanks to the dance of seats in Formula 1 during confinement. The signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari for 2021 gave way for Daniel Ricciardo to agree to his relationship with McLaren for next year. The Australian gap in Renault will be filled by Alonso.









Until his return to Formula 1, Alonso has demonstrated his talent with the title of the World Endurance Championship in the Toyota Gazoo team, with two victories in the prestigious 24 hours of Le Mans, and last January he rubbed shoulders with the best in his first Dakar Rally experience. Now he returns to Formula 1 to recover his first years of glory and forget the bitter taste of his last seasons before his goodbye in 2018.





