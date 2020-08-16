Red flag for a spectacular accident by Zarco and Morbidelli

The MotoGP race of the Austrian GP has been momentarily suspended for a red flag as a result of a spectacular accident that has had as protagonists Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco. Neither man was seriously injured, despite the brutality of the collision.





Miraculous getaway

Rossi and Viñales escaped being run over by Morbidelli’s motorcycle that flew off after the collision with Zarco











Ran the round 9 of the race, out of a total of 28, when in the middle of the peloton, the Italian-Brazilian Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) was rolling ahead of Zarco (Esponsorama Ducati), who accelerated the braking and moved to the front, but stopped suddenly. Morbidelli, without time to react, sent the Ducati.

Zarco went to the ground, rolled on the gravel, while his Ducati was thrown spinning in the air, while the Yamaha of Morbidelli came out straight. The most serious thing was that when the Frenchman’s motorcycle was thrown, it passed between Valentino

Rossi and Maverick

Viñales, passing through the next curve.

Miraculously, the Italian and the Catalan escaped being run over by the flying motorcycle. Rossi shook his head in disbelief.

Morbidelli, who was assisted and removed on a stretcher, was able to leave the track on his own foot to get into the ambulance, while Zarco limped off.









The race is resumed at a total of 20 turns. Until the accident Pol Espargaró He was leading ahead of Miller and Dovizioso. Quartararo was the last to roll down a runway exit.







