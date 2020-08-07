Real Zaragoza explodes before the uncertainty of the promotion playoff to First

The squad of Real Zaragoza, in a statement read by his captain, Alberto Zapater, He has expressed his satiety over the current situation of lack of definition of the Promotion of promotion to First, and has described as “unbearable” improvisation by the organizations that govern football.





Real Zaragoza

“During these months the squad has complied with all the protocols required for the return of football but the time has come to say that we are fed up. It is unbearable the improvisation in which we live, the lack of organization and the negligence of those who govern our football, “says the statement from the first team of the ‘blanquillo’ team.













Zaragoza Captain

Similarly, Zapater explained that “it does not fit in the head” that at this point they continue training “without knowing anything about a play-off that is already adulterated.”

“The sloppiness of the sports leaders will prevent us from competing with one of our teammates (Luis Suárez), when both Real Zaragoza and the footballer have met all the requirements that were demanded of them. The competition has lost the smallest values ​​of fairness and integrity and has completely departed from the parameters of the sports ‘fair play’ maintained by FIFA ”, he stressed.

Real Zaragoza players pose for a group photo (Tino Gil www.tinogil.es / EFE)

















On loan from Watford, must return before playoff

The players wanted to give their “solid support” to Luis Suárez, who, they explain, has unfairly prevented him from fighting for his great illusion, from taking Real Zaragoza to the First Division, after Watford, owner of his sports rights, did not grant a second loan extension to the maño team.

“His determination, his dedication and today his tremendous disappointment will strengthen us as a staff and will help us achieve that challenge,” he added.

– The president of Real Zaragoza, Christian Papetra and team players say goodbye to his teammate Luis Suárez (Tino Gil www.tinogil.es / EFE)







But they want to play

The players indicate that they agree with the club’s request to request the end of the competition: “the effort to not finish the championship is making this League go from being the best in the world to proposing a adulterated play-off , which also corrupts the planning of the next season ”. Even so, he pointed out that they are not going to stop preparing to play a play-off “even though it has been completely denatured.”









Real Zaragoza players say goodbye to their teammate Luis Suárez (from behind) (Tino Gil www.tinogil.es / EFE)



They also trust that their arguments, which are the same defended by all of Real Zaragoza, will make football leaders reconsider so that they end the season and thus adopt some of the alternatives proposed by the club, which include the promotion of Real Zaragoza.

“Despite the sadness over this situation, the squad maintains its spirit and a unity that is the guarantee to get ahead and achieve that goal that we are all excited about, returning Real Zaragoza to the First Division,” concluded the Zaragoza captain. .







