Real Sociedad takes advantage of an error by Masip to tie

He Real Valladolid and the Real society tied (1-1) in a good game by both teams, who went out to look for the goal from the beginning and that, in the case of the locals, would arrive earlier to take a lead that would be broken in the second half by a failure of the meta Masip in a direct foul.

The txuriurdines came out with intensity and were planted in the field of the local team, which they subjected to an important siege in the first bars of the crash, taking advantage of the speed of Portu on the right wing, but the Valladolid did not take long to react and went on to take The initiative.









Nacho, in a center-kick, was about to open the scoring, but the San Sebastian goalkeeper, attentive, deflected over the crossbar. Shortly after, in the 18th minute, it was Orellana who went into the visitor’s area to chop the ball, which would end up reaching Guardiola, but his shot was saved by the Basque defense.





Equality

The post denied Waldo in the first half





Real Valladolid kept giving warnings and only a minute later it was Waldo who fired a strong shot, which repelled the post. But Real Sociedad also took advantage of their possession of the ball and, in the 23rd, Barrenetxea managed to go at speed to deliver a cross shot that ended up deflected to the left of Masip’s goal.

The game presented many alternatives and neither of the two teams controlled the game, but the opportunities were distributed in one area and in another, although it is true that Sergio González’s were approaching with more danger, and this work had its fruit. at minute 39.

Guardiola achieved great control of the ball, thereby dodging Aihen to practically reach the small area, from where he offered a great assistance to Míchel, who came in the race to the penalty spot to collect that center and score the first goal of Real Valladolid, six minutes before the end of the first half.









The San Sebastian team resumed the clash ready to go back and Roberto López already set off the alarms with a powerful shot that was about to find the local networks. The Real player, shortly after, was in charge of launching a free kick that, in that case, did surprise a Masip who could not react.

Luck allowed Imanol Alguacil’s men to re-balance the result, which was a jug of cold water for Valladolid. It was necessary to see to what extent this goal could affect them, and if the local coach moved chips to try to regain the advantage.

Real Sociedad was much more aggressive on the offensive plane, finding the vertical and continuity in the game, which led Sergio González to introduce Hervías and Kike Pérez to seek other tactical options and stop that visiting control, to which they Weismann added, given the numerous changes introduced by his counterpart on the Basque bench.









But there were no clear occasions for one or the other team to break the tie, or with those changes, who were looking for a plus in final attack in both squads and, therefore, the first test of the season in the Santander League ended with distribution of points.





Datasheet

1 – Real Valladolid: Masip; Moyano, Bruno, Joaquín, Nacho; San Emeterio, Míchel (Kike Pérez, m.69); Waldo (Weissman, m.79), Orellana, Óscar Plano (Hervías, m.69); Guardiola.

1 – Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Aritz, Diego Llorente, Aihen Muñoz; Portu, Zubeldia, Merino, López (Oyarzabal, m.79); Barrenetxea (Januzaj, m.79), Isak (Bautista, m.79).

Goals: 1-0, m.39: Míchel. 1-1, m.60: López.

Referee: Mario Melero López (Andalusian Committee). He showed yellow cardboard to Míchel (m.44), Nacho (m.51), Waldo (m.64), Joaquín (m.68), from Real Valladolid; and to Aritz (m.61), from the Royal Society.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of LaLiga Santander, played at the José Zorrilla stadium behind closed doors.







