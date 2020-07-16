Real Madrid-Villarreal, the preview of the decisive match for La Liga Santander, live

He

Real Madrid tonight he has the first opportunity to proclaim himself champion of

LaLiga Santander. To achieve this you will have to win the

Villarreal (21:00 h, Movistar LaLiga) in the match corresponding to the 37th day of the championship, to be held at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The objective would also be achieved if Barcelona does not win their match.

Immersed in a spectacular streak of nine consecutive wins, the

Real Madrid He wants to add that tenth victory that allows them to conquer the title in the absence of a day.