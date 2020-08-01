Real Madrid unveil next season’s jerseys

He Real Madrid has presented the new home and away jerseys for the 2020/21 season. Adidas has introduced a tonal graphic on the front of the home jersey on the white jersey, while the away jersey features a pink and blue color scheme.

Precisely, Real Madrid will debut the next August 7 on the return leg of the knockout stage of the Champions League against Manchester City the new away jersey for the 2020-21 season.











The garments, which will also be used by the women’s team, are designed with the latest technology (HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL), in temperature regulation, so that players stay cool and dry, and have only 140 grams of cloth.

This is the first kit of Real Madrid for the 2020-2021 season (Real Madrid)







Real Madrid

The clothes will also be worn by the women’s team

Adidas pointed out that it is “inspired by the Real Madrid mentality to face pressure without fear and taking it as a challenge” and explained that the club’s traditional white shirt incorporates pink tones, inspired by the elastic visitor of the 2014 campaign -fifteen.











“Real Madrid is a unique club with a unique history. We wanted to keep this season’s design simple to reflect the expectation that goes with the shield, and that is to win at all costs. The shirts have only 140 grams of fabric, but the weight of expectations is much higher, explained Marco Ommicioli, designer of Adidas.

Detail of the second shirt of Real Madrid (Real Madrid)











