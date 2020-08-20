Real Madrid transfer Reinier to Borussia Dortmund

He Real Madrid has a problem with overbooking and urgently needs to lighten chips from the first squad. The last to leave the white discipline has been the Brazilian promise Reinier Jesus, signed the previous year, which leaves on loan for two seasons to Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old midfielder arrived at the Madrid team last February, but without a gap among the ‘elders’, he put on the Castilla shirt, where he played only three games before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Had he not left for Germany, he was called to fight for a place in the first team squad.













A team to grow

“I am happy to be with Borussia Dortmund now. The club is known for betting on young players and improving them. I want to learn a lot here, play a lot and help the team to be successful. I hope we have many happy moments together, “said the Brazilian in statements provided by the Teutonic club.

With this operation, Madrid follows the same steps as it did with Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan played two years on loan at Dortmund, but this summer he did not return to the Chamartín entity and ended up signing for Inter Milan in exchange for 40 million. Reinier’s intention, like that of the full back at the time, is to return to the Spanish capital.

“We have been watching you for over two years. He has great technical skills and good physical robustness. After a long period without competition, we will give him the time he needs to get used to German professional football, then he will be an additional option in the team’s offensive line ”, explained the German sports director, Michael Zorc, who also highlighted Reinier’s “enormous talent” and his versatility on the field.









Reinier was trained in the lower categories of Vasco da Gama, Botafogo and Fluminense and with the Flamengo first team he achieved a double in the national championship and won the Copa Libertadores in 2019. His performances caught the attention of Real Madrid, who He got his services for 30 million with a contract that expires in 2026.





Loaned two years, but sold to Inter

Madrid followed the same policy as with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, whom they signed with a checkbook and, after a brief stint at Castilla, are now an important part of the first team. In Reinier’s case, the large number of chips from the first team, with up to 32 players on the payroll, has forced him to pack his bags to Germany to prove his worth in Europe.







