Real Madrid still don’t know how to get rid of Gareth Bale

Almost everything has changed in the world since the irruption of the Covid-19, but the relationship between Real Madrid and Gareth Bale it is exactly the same for a year. The club cannot find a way out for the player, whose constant rudeness and mockery to those who pay him are an open wound in Real Madrid. Today will see the faces coach and player in the first training of the preseason in which the Welshman has to be, and the prospects lead to a dead end.

Madrid have not received any offers for Bale all summer, but the club refuses to let him go for free. He has two years left on his contract and maintaining him costs him about 70 million euros (15 to 17 million annual salary, plus taxes). Bale seems more comfortable than resigned to the situation. He lives happily in Madrid even knowing that he is not going to play and kills the football bug with the concentrations of Wales, his country.









Although there is almost a month left for the closing of the transfer market (October 5), in Madrid they assume that there will no longer be any offer for the Welshman, at most some attempt similar to that of the Chinese Jiangsu Suning last summer, a club that agreed to sign him if the player obtained the freedom card for free.





Goodbye to another discard

Madrid has managed to close the transfer of James Rodríguez, another that did not count for Zidane, to Ancelotti’s Everton

For Zidane, having the Welshman at his command again is a big deal. Their relationship is purely professional, which in this case means non-existent. What he thinks of Bale he already said in Houston exactly 417 days ago, last preseason: “If he leaves tomorrow, all the better.” Bale did not leave and his competition throughout the season was stunted.

Bale’s last goal for Madrid (a double) dates from September 1, 2019 in Villarreal. Then came episodes like the one on the banner Wales, Golf, Madrid, in that order and in the last games (including the return of the Champions League in Manchester against City) he was not even called up. The player has expressed his opinion in an interview on Sky Sports With which he broke his silence and felt fatal in Madrid: “I tried to leave last year and Madrid blocked everything until the last second. I’m in the hands of the club, but they make things very difficult to be honest ”. And he finished: “What is said in Madrid does not affect me, honestly. I have experience dealing with that. “









The good news that Madrid has received in the last hours has been the transfer of James Rodríguez to Everton, another player who did not count at all for Zidane and whose signing for Carlo Ancelotti’s team had been taken for granted for weeks, but not it had just been finalized. Madrid saves 7.5 million chips here, which was among those in the upper-middle zone of the squad. The Colombian had one season left on his contract.

The reunion of Zidane and Bale today in Valdebebas is expected to be cold. The French coach gave two days off to players who had had international matches. Some of them, the case of Carvajal or Lunin, for example, who did not play on Sunday, showed up to train. Others chose to take the day off, like Kroos, Ramos and of course Bale and Jovic. The Serbian is another of the players who has entered on the wrong foot. It cost 60 million euros and its first season has been very discreet: 808 minutes spread over 22 games. He scored two goals and gave an assist.

In addition, Jovic, a self-absorbed guy who relates little to the rest of the squad, went to his country in full confinement with permission from the doctor because, according to club sources, being without his girlfriend caused him a strong depression. In Belgrade he was hunted by the police, bypassing family confinement.









Madrid have decided to give Jovic one last chance. The case that is not clear yet is that of Mariano, who is reluctant to leave the entity. Madrid had agreed to leave Benfica but the Premià striker has not accepted it. Another problem castled for another year.







