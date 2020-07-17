Real Madrid respects social distance and does not go to Cibeles to celebrate La Liga

If something is going to be remembered the League number 34 got by the Real Madrid It will be for having been achieved in the middle of the pandemic from Covid-19. How could it be otherwise, the coronavirus It has also affected celebrations from white hobby. Following the recommendations

sanitary, the followers

madridistas have respected the social distance and they haven’t flocked to celebrate he Title to the central Madrid fountain of Cibeles.

Minutes after the team’s victory Zidane about him Villarreal

, which was the definitive madridista alirón, the image in Cibeles It has been very different from the usual one when the Real Madrid win a title. The usual images of hundreds of madridistas celebrating, has been replaced by a carousel cars doing sonar their horns.









Let’s remember that the City of Madrid had prepared a comprehensive device with more than 200 national and municipal police to avoid crowds forming a large perimeter around the fountain where the white hobby celebrates its titles.

Own mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida He wanted to congratulate the Madrid fans for their “exercise of containment and responsibility”For not going to celebrate the title.

In the wee hours of the morning, some workers from the brigade maintenance of the city have been responsible for complying with the tradition and wear to the goddess Cibeles with team colors White.









