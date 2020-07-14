Real Madrid renounces to celebrate the league title

The end of the most atypical championship in history is near. A League that Real Madrid will conquer this Thursday if they beat Villarreal. He will do it playing in his sports city, away from the Bernabeu, without an audience and also without celebrations. Yes you can.

With an eye on Cádiz, whose rise brought together more than 5,000 people without distance or security measures, politicians and institutions call for the responsibility of the fans. To the messages of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Sanitary Emergencies, Fernando Simón, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. On Twitter, she made “an appeal to avoid public celebrations in the coming days to avoid contagion by the coronavirus in all competitions.”









Same message propagated by CSD, RFEF and LaLiga. “This year we have to celebrate the success of the teams from home, with the family, in small groups, on the balconies or through social networks,” reads the joint statement.





Shield the Cybele

Madrid works on a device whose perimeters reach from Colón to Neptuno

However, given what happened in Cádiz, Madrid is already working on a special device to reduce risks. The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, warned that a “very wide perimeter” will be established, with a “very limited” capacity from Colón, Neptuno and Puerta de Alcalá, to deter crowds. “We are going to require all security measures, such as wearing a mask on a perimeter that can reach from Colón to Puerta de Alcalá, and even to Neptuno square.”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, with a mask (EP)













The mayor advocates celebrating the title from the balconies. “We have been applauding the toilets throughout the pandemic. Now let’s raise the flags of Real Madrid, but as far as possible do not get close to Cibeles ”.

Celebration of the thirteenth Champions in Cibeles 05/27/2018 (EP)



Almeida has also revealed that, from the consistory, they are not in favor of the team going to the famous source. “I am aware that the players are possibly wanting to come, logically after a very complicated, very long season, they have made a tremendous effort. But as city council we are in favor of the team not coming this time ”.

Message that Real Madrid has accepted. In a statement, the white team asks that Real Madrid celebrate the title at home and rules out visiting the Cibeles and any other institution because “we must all contribute with absolute responsibility to avoid risks of contagion.”









