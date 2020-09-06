Real Madrid puts the exit operation on track

Let out before entering. That is the policy of Real Madrid for his wardrobe, which still features a very high number of chips. The whites are working hard on the sale or assignment of some of his players to do gap in template and also to enter the necessary money, in times of a pandemic, which can be decisive to undertake a transfer.

With the end of last season, up to 13 loaned players returned to the Madrid discipline and joined a squad made up of 24 players, where there are also players left over for Zinedine Zidane. Alone Martin Odegaard He has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, or Alfredo Di Stéfano, to stay safely, while the rest of the players on loan have already left or are on the starting ramp.













The ideal sale

After two years at Borussia Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi was transferred to Inter Milan for 40 million

It also seems that Alvaro Odriozola, on loan to Bayern Munich in winter and signed by Madrid last summer for 25 million euros, could have a hole on the right side of the team, where Zidane only has Dani Carvajal, who until now has been the undisputed starter. , the future of Andriy Lunin it could be white. In principle, the Ukrainian, on loan last year to Valladolid and Oviedo, will remain as reserve goalkeeper thanks to the departure of Alphonse Areola.

The paradigmatic operation for whites has been to Achraf hakimi, who after two years at Borussia Dortmund was transferred to Inter Milan for 40 million euros when the loan with the Germans expired. The full-back shone during his time in Dortmund to become one of the outstanding players in the Bundesliga.

Óscar Rodríguez, sold by Madrid to Sevilla.

(EFE)













Too Oscar Rodriguez, on loan last year at Leganés, has left money in the box. Sevilla has taken 75% of the midfielder’s rights in exchange for 13.5 million euros. Precisely in the Seville club he also awaits the outcome of his future Sergio Reguilon. The white youth squad, on loan last year at Sánchez Pizjuán, does not count for Zidane and could continue in Nervión.

Other footballers from the ‘Factory’ have allowed money to enter the club’s coffers. Valladolid has obtained 50% of the rights of Javi sanchez for 3 million, while for 2.5 million each Madrid has sold half of the rights to Of fruits and Dani gomez to the Levant, from Baeza to Celta and Alberto Soro to Granada.





Welsh, a problem

His high record and Bale’s little predisposition to leave the club have prevented Madrid from finding him a buyer

In another category are players like Dani Ceballos, Takefusa Kubo and even Reinier Jesus, since all have packed their bags as transferred but with the intention of returning to Madrid to succeed. The Spanish midfielder will play another year at Arsenal, the Japanese will be able to continue evolving into a Villarreal who will play in Europe and the Brazilian pearl, who barely played with Castilla before the pandemic, has reserved a place with Borussia Dortmund for the next two years.









A similar case is that of Brahim Diaz, that with hardly any minutes last season he left on loan to Milan and will have a second chance to triumph at the white club if he stands out with the rossoneri. Instead, other players have already been sentenced by the white coaches.

Kubo, on loan to Villarreal.

(EFE)



The first on the list, without a doubt, is Gareth Bale, more outside than inside the team for a long time both physically and mentally. His high record and the little predisposition of the Welshman to leave the club have prevented Madrid from finding him a buyer. Nor has equipment been found to Mariano Diaz, which has not counted for Zidane in the last year.

For its part, Borja Mayoral, who has returned after being on loan to Levante, has suitors and could leave shortly. An exit that seems imminent for James Rodriguez, practically removed from the team for a long time, who could become a new Everton player in the coming days. Except for some players who are reluctant to stop wearing the white jersey, the Madrid operation is on track.







