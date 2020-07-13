Real Madrid: Mendy’s goal, live

An individual move by the French to overcome the central defender’s mark and place him in an unstoppable position where he does not reach

Rui

Silva.

First approach of

Granada.

Shot of

Isco heeling that catches the Portuguese goal.

Patiently touch the white outfit, with

Ramos commanding from the rear.

The show begins in the

New Los Cármenes. First possession for the local team.

The 22 players jump, with

Jaime

bark at the head to lead the meeting.

Enter

locker room management players from both teams. In short, they will jump in short dresses.

The Belgian, gradually improving his annoyances, could enter the second half to revolutionize the white attack.

Villarreal 1-2 Real Sociedad

Alavés 0-1 Getafe

The Aragonese average more than 5 cautions per game.

Alone

Casillas and

Raul they had played more games than

Vinicius

Jr with the shirt of the

Real Madrid at 20 years old. The Brazilian, currently, harvests 67 matches.

Much at stake by both teams:

Europe for some;

the League for others.

That is the time left for the ball to roll in the

New Los Cármenes Stadium.

“Okay, it’s with us, which is the most important thing, to have the players available. We will see how we are going to do it ”.

BENCH GRANADA: Escandell, Andorinha, Pepe, Carlos Neva, Koybasi, Eteki, Puertas, Montoro, Mario Rodriguez, Antoñin, Soldado

REAL MADRID BENCH: Altube, Areola, Militao, Miguel Gutierrez, Hernandez, Brahim, Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard, Lucas Vázquez, Bale, Vinicius

The men of

Diego

Martinez present the following lineup: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Victor Díaz, Germán, Duarte, Gil Dias; Fede Vico, Azeez, Yangel; Carlos Fernández, Darwin Machís

Zidane He comes out with everything to measure himself to

Granada: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Modric, Isco, Benzema

“It is the last week, three games. Surely, it is the most difficult because it is the end of the season, but also the most important for us ”.

“We have one week left. I wish the hobby was there. We feel her close and I ask that we all push this Granada that the soul is left ”.

In less than an hour, the match between

Granada and the

Real

Madrid, which can be followed live on

Movistar

The League and

The

Vanguard.

“It is Granada will be remembered for many things. In two years, beyond the results, so it has passed on. These are the values ​​that have connected with his fans, who identify with each worker and professional of the club, who represent this shield ”.

At home, two wins by the minimum against

Spanish (0-1) and

Athletic (0-1) were sufficient for the white team.

And as we said earlier, whites add up

full at 15 In their last five games, also adding the goal plus to zero, with a

Courteous that has made history in the merengue entity.

The defeat in his stadium against

EibarYes, it was unexpected.

The Nasrids, as we have said previously, are in a great moment of form with

Europe in the palm of the hand. In their last five meetings, they have garnered two wins, two draws and one loss.

Those who will not be will be

Mariano and

James, both excluded from the list by technical decision.

Marcelo and

Nacho, by injury, and

The wound

Jovic, by COVID protocol, will also cause loss.

He

Real

Madrid Accumulate 10 consecutive matches winning in

The League, and has not lost since matchday 25 against

Levante away (1-0), thanks to a goal by

Morales.

Five consecutive victories, with

Courteous without having to pick up the ball from the net in said matches and with

Zidane more than satisfied. The whites, despite not shining in the game, put the direct towards a title that they have not raised since the 2016-2017 season.

Mallorca and

Athletic, last pitfalls of

Granada this season.

The victory of the Nasrids in the stadium of the

Real society (2-3) brings the pupils of

Diego Martinez to European positions. With nine points at stake, they are just two from the San Sebastian team, which marks seventh place with 52 points.

Very good to everyone and welcome to the minute-by-minute broadcast of the meeting that will be played in just over an hour by the team that leads

Diego Martinez and the one who trains

Zinedine Zidane.

Very important duel for both teams: while the

Granada is gambling your options of getting into

Europe next season the

Real MadridIf he were to win today, he would practically certify his candidacy for the title in the absence of two games.

The match, which will start at

22: 00h, can be followed live by

Movistar La Liga and

The vanguard.