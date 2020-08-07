Real Madrid looks to come back against a favorite City

More than five months have had to pass before the return of the round of 16 of the Champions between Manchester City and Real Madrid. On that already distant February 27 at the Bernabeu, Guardiola’s team prevailed over Zidane’s (1-2) and now starts as a favorite although the circumstances have changed so much that it is difficult to predict how the elapsed time will affect the tie.

It will again be a duel between two of the most valued coaches in Europe. Zidane arrives with his homework done and the garter in his pocket. Guardiola looks forward to that Champions League that he got with Barça but that he resisted with Bayern and is still denied with City despite his multi-million dollar investments.













French coach

Zidane, questioned in the fall, won the league

Zidane has had a season riddled with ups and downs. He was questioned in the fall, but his team was proclaimed league champion on July 16, the title that the French coach values ​​the most and the template already gives the feeling of having his homework done. However, no one escapes that for the white club the Champions League is the quintessential title and if you add to that the satisfaction that would be given to Real Madrid by eliminating the one they consider the most unfriendly coach on the current scene, all this gives idea that Madrid faces the game without great urgency, but without the slightest relaxation.

For Guardiola, second in the Premier after the intractable Liverpool (who took 18 points), the Champions remains his most valued hunting piece. Now, after the victory at the Bernabeu (something frequent in his time with Barcelona) he sees the always exciting possibility of humiliating Madrid close by, a supreme pleasure for any Barça heart.

Zinedine Zidane, on the horizon (Europe / EP)













As usual in these appointments with Guardiola, the hours before the game have been an exercise in floral games, of mutual flattery that no one believes. The Catalan coach said yesterday about Madrid: “Sometimes you want to control them on the one hand and they come out on the other, and if not the other way around. It is difficult to analyze them because they are very good. Our idea is to take the party to the area where we can do the most damage. ”





The Catalan coach

“Of course I’m a follower of Barcelona”





PEP GUARDIOLA

Manchester City coach







Guardiola remembered his Barça past again: “Of course I am a Barcelona fan, but I have already played against Bayern or Barcelona. I focus on what we have to do. I want to beat any rival, whoever it is. ”

In the previous hours, the case of Bale, the player who charges the most from the squad (16 million), and who does not miss an opportunity to demonstrate his little commitment to the club, exploded in the previous hours. Bale did not enter the call and Zidane explained it at a press conference: “It is not a technical decision. He preferred not to play. We have a relationship of respect and I am not going to explain here our conversation between him and me ”. Eden Hazard could indeed enter eleven.













Casualties

Agüero, in the City; Ramos in Madrid

The two teams arrive with two very important losses. City will not have one of its stars, Kun Agüero, injured. In Madrid Sergio Ramos will miss the appointment, sent off in the last minutes of the first leg. Ramos did come with the white expedition.

Madrid have not won in the last five games of the Champions League in which the Seville central defender was not. Today it will be difficult to break such a bad streak. Zidane has also not been eliminated in the Champions League as a coach for Madrid. One of the two streaks will have to be broken this Friday.







