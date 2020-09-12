Real Madrid, before cranes you signed

The 2020-21 League catches Florentino Pérez more concerned about the cranes and concrete mixers of the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabeu than for renewing a veteran squad in their key positions, but what the last league just gave them. Madrid has taken advantage of the pandemic to accelerate the works, which has raised criticism, especially at the worst moment of confinement, when all productive activity in the city was practically paralyzed.

Madrid arrives at the beginning of this new season with two concerns that already seem classic: the form of Eden Hazard, who has returned overweight again and has not yet trained in a group due to his ankle discomfort, and the soap opera of Bale, a player who was to be the icon of the club after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and of which Madrid does not know how to detach.









Despite being the one who earns the most from the squad, the lack of commitment and his mockery and rudeness with the team that pays him ( Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order ) have been blushing and an open wound. The white club has not received offers for the Welshman and although from England it has been published that Florentino could pay him half of the chip in order to release him to the Premier, which would save about 60 million euros (the 17 million of the chip plus taxes), from the club it is officially insisted that it is not contemplated to give him the free freedom letter.

Regarding Bale, although this season the market closes on October 5 and there is still time, in Madrid there is more resignation than anything else. The slogan that the club has given Zidane regarding the Welshman is something like “try to get him back and take advantage of what you can.”

With Bale’s departure at a standstill, Madrid have decided to postpone the thorough renewal of their squad for another year. First, because the box is not for great joys and like all clubs it suffers the economic effect of the pandemic that has already forced players to ask for a 10% drop in salary. Madrid figures the losses in a loss of income of about 200 million.









In addition, the president has in mind a single stellar signing for the future, Kylian Mpabbé, and marked in red a date on the calendar: summer 2021. Meanwhile, the great occupation of the White House strategists (Florentino Pérez and his little clique advisors) has been planning an ‘exit operation’ that more or less has gone as he wanted. The most important piece (7.5 million chip) has been James Rodríguez, another who did not count anything for Zidane, and who after weeks of negotiation set course for Ancelotti’s Everton.





If the departure of James has been free, or so it is believed, with the rest Madrid has made cash. Achraf’s transfer to Intern for 40 million euros has sat well with the fans, who saw in the young Moroccan the perfect replacement for Carvajal. Selling Achraf has led to the return of Odriozola, whose time at Bayern has been without any glory and who did not leave good feelings in his first two years at Chamartín.

Madrid has also sold Óscar Rodríguez (who had been on loan at Leganés for two years) to Sevilla for 15 million. The rest are transfers: Brahim to Milan (another case that the fans do not understand), Kubo to Villarreal, Ceballos, who will continue another year at Arsenal, and Reinier to Borussia.









Other homegrown players who had not debuted with the first team and have packed their bags are Alberto Soro, Javi Sánchez, De Frutos, Dani Gómez and Baeza. For all, Madrid enters 13 million.

The chapter on incorporations could not be shorter. Madrid have brought in the Norwegian Martin Odegaard (21 years old), on loan a year ago to Real Sociedad, and the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin, on loan to Oviedo since the French Areola is not still on loan.

In the case of Odegaard, who will make his debut with Madrid precisely in Anoeta on the second day against Real, Madrid has earned the enmity of the San Sebastian club because, according to them, the transfer agreement was for two seasons and the whites did not they have respected it.

Beyond Odegaard and Lunin, Madrid’s great challenge is to recover Eden Hazard, his galactic last year (signed for 160 million and not 100 more goals as Madrid said), after spending the Belgian a very discreet year, weighed down by the injuries, with surgery involved in the United States in March. A similar case is that of Luka Jovic, signed for 60 million and who has barely had minutes in a team in which his center forward, Karim Benzema, has the soul of a second striker.













Other cases remain to be resolved. Sergio Reguilón seems to end up going for about 25 million. The club will also sell Borja Mayoral, but for much less. The departure of Mariano Díaz is stalled because the player seems to have chained the club with shackles despite not being loved. It will end up dating but when? this summer?

Madrid has been falling in the eighth of the Champions for two years. The question that Real Madrid is asking is to what extent does this team give it to be someone in the competition again if we take into account that Ramos, Varane, Kroos, Marcelo, Modric, Benzema and Hazard himself have one more year, almost all with the past 30. The feelings are not very optimistic. A year of transition is signed, the third after Cristiano’s scared.







