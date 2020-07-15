Rashford appointed doctor honoris causa by the University of Manchester

The player of the Manchester United, Marcus Rashfordhas been named doctor honoris causa by Manchester University. The institution has awarded this distinction for its role as leader in the fight against child poverty at UK.

Recall that the pressure through the social networks of Rashford forced to rectify the government of Boris Johnson, and

extend during the summer the school canteen program 1.3 million children from poor families who depend on this state aid for food benefit.











The 22-year-old Englishman has declared that “it is a day of pride for me and my family”And has made it clear that“ much remains to be done ”to combat child poverty at UK.

Rashford has become the youngest person to receive this distinction in Manchester. Also, Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton they were the only characters related to the world of football who had been awarded the highest recognition from the University of Manchester.