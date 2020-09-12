Raptors cede throne to Celtics

The Toronto raptors have yielded the throne of the NBA in the orlando bubble. The reigning champions will not be able to revalidate the title after losing the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics (92-87). For their part, in the West Denver nuggets won the fifth round Angels clippers and they avoided elimination (111-105).

The Canadian team lost an exciting and tense match that was decided in the final seconds. Unlike other games in the series, where Nick Nurse's men had better managed the last plays, even with unlikely baskets like Anunoby's triple, this time those of the clover, led by Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, played better. your letters.









The game was marked by the mistake in the shooting of the stars of the two teams. Despite not having a particularly bright shooting day, Tatum was the light in attack for Boston’s team, with 29 points in addition to 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Smart was the example of the great defense offered by Brad Stevens’ team. throughout the game.

Smart contributed 16 points and was wrong in the triple, with 2 of 10, but his key play was when he signed a spectacular block to Norman Powell with a minute left before the final horn that avoided the momentary tie on the scoreboard.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight rebounds and Kemba Walker finished with 14 points and six rebounds but both finished with poor shooting percentages on the 3-pointer, with 2 hits of 14 shots. Despite the mistake, the Boston starters supported the team, since the bench players only added seven points.









In the Raptors none of their star players rose to the occasion, partly because of the good work of the Celtics. Fred Van Vleet was the top scorer of his team with 20 points while Kyle Lowry, with less energy than in other games, barely contributed 16 points and four assists but with poor percentages.

For his part, Marc Gasol finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes of play and Serge Ibaka scored 14 points and 8 rebounds. Overall, the Raptors played another bad game, as they have in the entire series, and the Celtics took an award they deserved more throughout all seven games. Those from Boston return to a conference final after being absent last year and will face the Miami Heat starting Tuesday, September 15.

In the West, the Nuggets survived against a Clippers who led for much of the game but were overcome in the final minutes. The Angelenos dominated by 12 points at halftime with a great sense of solvency against a Colorado team that saw a very small basket in the first half.









But in the third quarter Nikola Jokic put on his overalls and scored 14 of his teams' 29 points. The Serbian finished the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and had the collaboration of Jamal Murray, who finished as the top scorer of his team with 26 points, 8 rebounds and seven assists. Kawhi Leonard's spectacular game, with 36 points and nine rebounds, and Paul George's, with 26 points, was not enough for the Californians to close a semifinal that they now only dominate 3-2.








