Raptors and Nuggets tie their playoffs against Celtics and Clippers

Half a second was enough to change a tie that had a clear green color. Anunoby’s triple over the horn in the third match of the semifinals of the Eastern Conference of the NBA between the Toronto raptors and the Boston Celtics prevented those of the clover from adding their third consecutive victory and now the Canadians have tied the series after the victory in the fourth game ((100-93).

Nick Nurse's team gained momentum with the miracle of the Briton and, based on their consistency as a team, they won their second match in the Orlando bubble against Celtics who were very unfortunate in attack. Brad Stevens' team had a very poor shooting percentage, especially from the perimeter, with seven hits of 35 shots.









Meanwhile, the Raptors recovered the best version of Pascal Siakam, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and were led by Kyle Lowry, author of 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Unlike their rival, the Raptors improved their efficiency from the line of three, with 17 triples scored.

Marc Gasol was discreet in the statistical section, with only four points in 26 minutes, and instead his replacement, Serge Ibaka, was decisive in the offensive section coming off the bench. The Hispanic-Congolese went to 18 points and seven rebounds in the 22 minutes he was on the court.

Jokic and Leonard, heads and tails in the second game between the Nuggets and Clippers.

For his part, Jayson Tatum was the only Celtics star who maintained his level with 24 points and 10 rebounds, as well as good shooting percentages. Kemba Walker seconded him with 15 points, but Jaylen Brown, despite finishing with 14 points, signed 22% in shots from the field, with four hits of 18 attempts.

In the Western semi-finals, the Denver Nuggets also rebounded from the loss in the opening game and tied their series with the Angeles Clippers (110-101). Those from Colorado won thanks, once again, to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Serbian center had 26 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, while the Canadian point guard finished the game with 27 points and six assists.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard lived an unfortunate night for the Los Angeles team. The usually infallible Clippers star, almost always with sober performances, could only score 13 points on four shots made of 18 attempts. However, he made up for his bad day at the rim with 10 rebounds and eight assists. For his part, Paul George scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds.








