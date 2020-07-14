Ramos is already champion: “Hopefully we can celebrate as God commands”

Sergio Ramos appeared at the conclusion of the match. He did it with great caution after winning in Granada and being just one win from the league title. However, as the interview with Ricardo Sierra He was encouraged to finish talking about the possible celebration of the title. “The league is an award for consistency and consistency. The confinement helped us to take the return very seriously and we had the objective of winning every game. Hopefully we can celebrate it as god commands. It is to celebrate ”, explained the white captain.

The beginning of his speech was totally different. “Nothing has been gained. We are one step closer but there are points at stake. We will try to win all that remains. The team has made many merits to be up there, “said Ramos.















On the poor second half that the whites made, the Real Madrid captain attributed it to relaxation. “You go in there unconsciously, we settle for this result and we have already seen that it is not enough. We have to reflect on the future. We conceded a goal after many games. The victory is good for the team but we leave with a bad feeling for the second half.

For his part, Zinedine Zidane played down the bad second half. “It is normal, it is a difficult field, in the second part they hurt us running and fighting. We made a very good first half with two goals and they better in the second, ”he said.







“I don’t know if it’s a lack of concentration, we don’t like the goal because it’s a loss of the ball in the middle that doesn’t make sense. But then we didn’t keep playing and we didn’t have possession and we didn’t do well. But we must congratulate the players because it is a very intense 90 minutes, nine games winning, we cannot ask for more, ”said the Frenchman.

Finally, Zidane tried to subtract the euphoria from his own. “There are three more points, two games are missing. Until the end you have to continue. We have a home game against a very good opponent. Nothing for the moment. We are happy, but nothing more ”, he concluded.







