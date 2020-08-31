Rahm wins the Championship with a masterstroke

With a final stroke of magic, Jon Rahm sealed last night in the BMW Championship one of the most exciting victories of his career. A triumph that, however, does not place him as number 1 in the ranking ahead of Dustin Johnson, his great rival this Sunday night at the Olympia Fields club in Illinois, where the second FedEX Cup playoff tournament was held.











In a tournament where he went from low to high, Rahm signed a 64-stroke card this Sunday, 6 under par, without making any mistakes. Thus improved the 66 shots on Saturday after a bad start to the tournament, with 75 and 71. With a total of 276 shots (-4) Barrika seemed to have the tournament in his pocket, but Johnson, who had just snatched the number 1 from him last week at The Northern Trust, he equalized the scorecard with a 14-meter birdie on 18, thus forcing a tiebreaker.

Far from being daunted, Rahm, who had been practicing while Johnson finished the course in case it got head-to-head, hit an impressive 20-meter putt for the second PGA victory in a year, the eleventh of his career. “I knew how well Johnson is playing, I expected no less,” said Rahm, who said “I was fully confident that he would make a playoff and hoped to win it.”