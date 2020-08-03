Rafa Nadal finishes fourth in the Balearic Golf Championship

The tennis player Rafa Nadal, with a total of 146 hits (+2), concluded in the fourth position at Absolute Balearic Golf Championship, by delivering a card with 74 hits this Sunday, two above the par of the field of Capdepera Golf, after leading the final day to the 10th hole, up to where the Spanish tennis player displayed his best shots.

Nadal took the lead in the provisional ranking of the Balearic tournament with a birdie on the 9th hole and a fantastic eagle on the 10th, when he tied for first place with Jaime Jaume. But, while the winner of 19 tennis Grand Slams titles committed five bogeys in the last part of the course (holes 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17), Jaume, ultimately the champion of the Balearic Islands, maintained his good level until he proclaimed himself winner with 70 shots.













Outstanding result

Nadal finished the tournament with two more in two days

On the 10th hole it seemed that his triumph would come after making an eagle (two strokes below the marked torque), but from there everything went wrong for his interests and he was chaining error after error, and thus out of the fight for the title. Nadal presented a total card with 146 strokes (72 + 74) in the two days of the Balearic championship, tying for fourth place with Álvaro Roldós. First was Jaime Jaume (141 strokes), second Víctor Mirón (143) and third Federico Páez (144).

Despite everything, the Mallorcan is still among the top five golfers on the islands and each year improves his ranking. In 2019 he was second after Federico Páez, and lowered his handicap after the coronavirus health crisis from 1.5 to 0.5, placing himself very close to golf professionals. The world’s number two tennis player is proving that golf is very good at him and that he is as skilled at wielding a racket as a golf club.

A thoughtful Rafa Nadal (CATI CLADERA / EFE)













In the green exits he rarely fails with his swing and usually leaves the ball always on the fairway; He also shows a knack in the middle game and at short distances. Nadal is a golf enthusiast and he shows it every year by sponsoring a charity tournament in the Mallorcan town of Son Servera, together with the golfer José María Olazábal. Both lead teams of professionals and amateurs with the aim of raising funds for various social causes, including aid to those affected by the floods of the Mallorcan Llevant in October 2018 where 13 people died, and vulnerable children.

These days Nadal has released training videos that he is performing on clay at his Manacor academy with his coach Carlos Moyà and one of his students, Jaume Munar, with the aim of preparing his return to the slopes after the interruption of tournaments. due to the coronavirus health crisis. The winner of 19 Grand Slams tournaments is entered in the Master 1000 in Cincinatti (United States), as well as the Serbian Novak Djokovic, among others, a tournament that will be held from August 17 to 23 and that serves as preparation for the Open from the United States.







