Quartararo already challenges the champion

The 2020 MotoGP World Championship has been waiting for more than four months, but it has come with a bang: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha Petronas) has launched its challenge to the champion Marc Márquez. The Frenchman signed up for the first victory of the year in Jerez, taking advantage of a fall from the Catalan with three laps to go, when he was chasing Maverick Viñales looking for the second position. A stumbling block that frustrated a heroic comeback of ’93, from 18th to third place.





Fast leadership

Quartararo lost the favor of the ‘pole’ at the start, Viñales took command, but Márquez attacked the lead on the third lap











The departure put in first position to Maverick

Viñales, which finally had a good start. Won the position to Quartararo, which was not fine accelerating, and Marc

Marquez he did the same with the French and conquered the second place, at the wheel of the Yamaha.

In the first bars, Viñales yanked hard as Quartararo, so fast on Saturday in a single lap, it was losing bellows and being overtaken by Miller and Bagnaia. But the leadership only lasted two laps to that of Roses. In the third turn, Marquez He put the wheel in Maverick and rapture the first

position with an overtaking twice in turn 5.





Fall saved

Marc Márquez saved a sung crash when he was the leader on the fifth lap, but went off track and dropped to the last place

However, the first race of the season had reserved surprises: on the fifth lap, without time having started to open a gap, Marc Márquez suffered a runway exit trying to save an almost certain fall at turn 4. The Cervera one balanced on his Honda at more than 160 km / h, he left to the gravel to do motocross and went down to the last position. But he continued to attempt an impossible comeback to victory.









The disappearance of 93 of the first places revived Quartararo, who returned to the fray to find the victoria that had resisted him in 2019. The Frenchman assaulted the first position at the end of lap 9, in the Jorge Lorenzo curve, the last, taking advantage of a Viñales laundry, who dropped to third place, also surpassed by Miller. Then, Marc I had climbed from 18th to 10th set to the pace of better race laps.





Frustrated comeback

The 93 reached third place, at the wheel of Viñales, but went to the ground with three laps to go when spit on by the Honda

Exceeded the ecuador of the race, lap 13 of 25, Quartararo strengthened his leadership 1.2 seconds ahead of Jack Miller and Viñales. Márquez was already 8th, after overcoming Valentino

Rossi, which opened when he saw it arrive. Cervera’s was just over 7 seconds from French. Could I at least make it to the podium?

With 9 laps to go, Marc Márquez reached 7th, Morbidelli, and the 6th, Bagnaia, which was eaten in two bends in one stroke, cleanly. He only had Pol Espargaró and Dovizioso before him to reach the podium positions. With 7 laps to go, they were both polished: it was 4th!









The comeback of the champion was not over. In the next turn I was already 3rd by overcoming Jack

Miller, who put up resistance. There were 5 laps left and he was going to Viñales, which had 6 tenths. Alone Quartararo, with a 5-second advantage in front, he could save himself from Marc’s hitting.





French history

Quartararo is the first Frenchman to win in MotoGP and the 8th youngest in history, at 21 years old

However, when Marquez was preparing to overtake Viñales, with 3 laps to go, he went to the ground in an unexpected fall, spit out by the bike at turn 3, the same one where he fell Mick Doohan. The comeback was frustrated when the second place was closest. The Catalan was removed on a stretcher with a collar and complained of the right wrist.

Quartararo and Viñales they already breathed calmly. The French, with his first

victoria in hand: he is the first Frenchman to win in MotoGP, the first Frenchman since Regis

Laconi in 1999 (in Valencia). At 21 years and 90 days, he is the eighth youngest in history. And it is also a leader.













Classification

Spanish GP classification

1. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha Petronas), 41m23s796

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Yamaha), a 4s603

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), a 5s946

4. Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati), a 6s668

5. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha Petronas), a 6s844

6. Pol Espargaró (KTM), at 6s938

7. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati), at 13s027

8. Miguel Oliveira (KTM Tech 3), a 13s441

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), a 19s651

10. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), a 21s553

11. Johann Zarco (Ducati Avintia), a 25s100

12. Àlex Márquez (Repsol Honda), at 27s350

13. Brad Binder (KTM Tech 3), a 29s640

14. Tito Rabat (Ducati Avintia), a 32s898

15. Bradley Smith (Aprilia), a 39s682







