qualifying for the San Marino GP, live

By
James Ashley
Marc Márquez

Stefan bradl

MOTOGP | GENERAL CLASSIFICATION OF TEAMS:

1. Petronas Yamaha SRT – 102 points

2. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 93 points

3. Ducati Team – 92 points

4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 84 points

5. Team Suzuki Ecstar – 73 points

6. Pramac Racing – 69 points

7. Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 56 points

8. LCR Honda – 53 points

9. Esponsorama Racing – 37 points

10. Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 23 points

11. Repsol Honda Team – 15 points

The
classification of the
GP San Marino of
MotoGP It will start at 14:10 hours (UTC + 2); The race will take place tomorrow, Sunday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. (UTC +2).

