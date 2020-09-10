Punished for leaving

The great Mariano Cañardo was the best Spaniard in the Tour de France in 1938, he finished sixteenth. It is said that his prestige was so indisputable that he was never blamed for continuing to compete during the civil war and that he even crossed the border often, riding his bicycle, and the only problem he had was stopping to sign autographs.

There was no longer a Spanish team in the 1939 Tour, and the race, halted by World War II, did not recover until 1947. But neither that year, nor the next, was it possible to register a Spanish team in the Tour. The skipper, Jacques Goddet, had no interest in cycling that he considered underdeveloped.









Finally, in 1949 all the vetoes were overcome and Goddet opened his hand to a semi-team: six runners (the big ones were twelve). A good part of the fault was San Sebastián, who had won the concession of a stage finale, the first in the history of the Tour in Spain. Set for Saturday, July 9, as the end point of a 228-kilometer stage starting in Bordeaux. But not one of the six reckless Spanish representatives made it to La Concha beach.

In Spain, the return to the Tour promoted a great media stir with the two major sports newspapers, Sports world and Brand , in the lead. Special pages, reports, interviews and special envoys to narrate in detail the feats that the Spanish team would undoubtedly star in, as soon as the mountain appeared. At stake was little less than the prestige of the regime and the demonstration of the virtues of the race Spanish.

Those chosen were Bernardo Ruiz, Dalmacio Langarica, Josep Serra, Bernat Capó, Julián Berrendero and Emilio Rodríguez. It seemed like a good team. They were presented as “direct heirs of those who performed so many feats on the French ramps.” But the result was regrettable. In the seventh stage there was not one left.





First visit in history

The Tour had a stage finale in San Sebastián to which not one of the six Spaniards arrived

As soon as the panorama of euphoria began, it was twisted. Not a single Spaniard arrived in the leading pack of the first stage and Bernat Capó, who suffered a puncture shortly after the start and was left off the hook, reached Reims out of control. One less. At the same time, the press said that both Bernardo Ruiz and Emilio Rodríguez had suffered a lot and were considering leaving.









The situation straightened out in

the second stage, with a good performance by Dalmacio Langarica, and

in the third. The Spanish press rubbed their hands: “Four Spaniards arrived with the Italians!”

On the fourth day, from Boulogne sur mer to Rouen, a breakdown in Langarica stopped the entire team, which was ordered to wait for the Biscayan. The best Spaniard in the general classification, the Spaniard Serra, was already 50 minutes behind the leader. And the next day the worst omens were confirmed: four of the five survivors did not reach the goal of Saint Malo. “This is too fast for us, we have done what we could,” they justified themselves to the organizers, who were counting on the Spanish to animate the Pyrenean stages. Only Serra remained standing, but just barely. A day later, on July 5, he also dropped out. In the Tour there were only two Spaniards: the special envoys.

The acrimony of the criticism was merciless. Brand it published a terrifying editorial on its cover under a cruel headline: “Los enanos de la ruta.” There was talk of “team spirit between defeatist and comfortable”, it was pointed out that “we resist calling spectacular bums cyclists” and demanded “an iron hand” for runners. “It is urgent to ban everyone,” he asked, and ended by warning that “we promise to dedicate our columns to other sports activities.”









The requests of the Madrid newspaper did not exactly fall on deaf ears. On the same day that the editorial was published, the National Sports Delegation met to request a detailed report from the Spanish Cycling Federation and a few days later the wishes of the press who had their honor tainted were fulfilled: four of the team members (Only Serra and Capó were saved) were suspended for six months “because they have not been at the level that every national athlete should propose when acting on behalf of Spain.”





The editorial of ‘brand’

“We resist calling spectacular bums cyclists … they are road dwarfs”

There was no longer a Spanish team

following year and it was not until 1951, with the renewed technical direction

ca de Cañardo, that cycling

Spanish began to reap some presentable results on the Tour. Then another page of cycling vaudeville began: the riders who achieved good results refused to distribute the prizes with their gregarious. But that’s story for another day.







