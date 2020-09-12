Premier League kicks off with Arsenal festival

Fans of Arsenal they couldn’t dream of a better start to the season.

Community Shield Champions

and in the first game of the Premier League, they were beaten 0-3 against Fulham. The set of Mikel Arteta he took the three points of classic Craven Cottage, who returns a year later to the Premier League, thanks to a choral performance in which the men at the top performed perfectly.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager

And that the previous match was fraught with nervousness for an altercation between Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah. In a warm-up round, the players got into a small argument that ended in shoving, although it did not progress. When the ball got rolling, things got very expensive for the gunners, which at 9 minutes were already ahead. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put a cross from the left, the defense and the Fulham goalkeeper made a mess defending Willian and the ball was dead and at pleasure Alexandre Lacazette to push her.

With the score in favor, Arsenal felt very comfortable and waited for the second half to sentence Fulham. Gabriel, the new signing of Arsenal from Lille, finished off a corner set by Willian and whose header slipped between the legs of Marek Rodak, Fulham goalkeeper.









A few minutes later, in a typical Arteta possession play, the ball reached Aubameyang, heeled on the left side. The Gabonese came to the interior and put it with the interior in the opposite square of Rodak. The 0-3 places provisional leader Arsenal while waiting for the rest of the day to be completed.










