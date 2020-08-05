Praise and admiration: Reactions to the withdrawal of Iker Casillas

The world of sports has turned to messages of affection, gratitude and, above all, much admiration for Iker Casillas, legendary goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the National Team who on Tuesday announced his final withdrawal from the field of play.

Former teammates, rivals and personalities from the world of sports have wanted to say goodbye to Madrid with emotional messages published through social networks. One of the first to do so was Sergio Ramos, a friend of Iker and current captain of Real Madrid.











He president of Real Madrid, Florentino PérezIn an institutional message, he recalled that in that club, with that shield and that shirt, “he has won everything.” “For Real Madrid and for Madrid fans from all corners of the world, it has been an honor to have a goalkeeper, a captain, like Iker Casillas. A benchmark for children who come to our City Real Madrid with the dream of wearing our shirt one day. His legacy will always be here. Iker knows that this is and will always be his home ”, he pointed out, leaving the door open upon his return to start a new facet of his career. The official accounts of Real Madrid, the team that Iker will most likely return to as an advisor, were also filled with messages and praise for the former white guard.











Other Real Madrid players like Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro also echoed the message.

Thibaut Courtois considered him “idol”, “companion”, “rival” and “reference

Casemiro published a photo lifting the Copa del Rey with the captain.

The Spanish team, with which they achieved the great milestones of a World Cup and two European Cups, also pondered through their Twitter profile the legacy of the “man who lifted Johannesburg to heaven” the World Cup star. And he published a video that began with the first steps of Casillas to be champion of Europe under 17 and the world under 20.











Selection partners with whom he made history, thanked Casillas for his experience. “Many and great moments that we share together. Now Iker, I wish you the best in this new stage that you are beginning, ”wrote Fernando Torres.

Joan Capdevila pointed to Casillas as “football history”

The feeling of pride in sharing time with Iker was expressed by Pepe Reina: “I played with Iker Casillas and enjoyed one of the best athletes in our history. Close, endearing, good companion and with all the values ​​that an exemplary professional can have. It was an honor to share moments with you. Thank you for everything you gave to this sport. Your legacy will last forever because you are football history. “













Friends and rivals

Xavi Hernández’s emotional message

One of the last to do so was Xavi Hernández, a former Barcelona player now training Qatar’s Al Sadd, highlighting his virtues as an athlete and as a person.

“Iker, thanks for these 23 years in which we have been colleagues, rivals, and above all, friends. During these years I have witnessed how you grew as a professional and as a person. We have lived together victories and defeats ”, wrote Xavi along with several photos with Casillas in the national team, of confrontations between Barcelona and Real Madrid and the day in which they picked up the Prince of Asturias.

“We have faced and reconciled. Although many believe that soccer is the most important thing in our lives, we know that this is not the case. We know that what is important are people, respect and dignity. And that is why we have been able to solve any conflict together and forge an unbreakable friendship. Congratulations on your brilliant career, friend. I wish you the best in this new stage of your life. Thanks Iker ”, sentenced.













In the Catalan world, Leo Messi also dedicated a few words to him. “Iker is retiring today, but he has passed into the history of football a long time ago, not only because he was a benchmark in the League, but also because he managed to win everything internationally,” acknowledges Barça’s 10th in a message published by the As newspaper.

They were the heroes of the final of the World Cup in Johannesburg, the stop by Iker to Robben and the goal of Andrés Iniesta: “All the best for you and your family in this new stage that will be presented in your life,” Andrés Iniesta wished him.











”You were always an example to follow on and off the field. Thanks for everything Iker Casillas ”, Gerard Piqué dedicated to him.

“Great Iker. Congratulations on your career and the legacy you leave behind. Example of everything, it was a pleasure to play with you and against you. I wish you and your family the best in this new stage ”, Sergio Busquets dedicated to him. For another exazulgrana, Pedro Rodríguez was “an honor to be a rival and partner”

Cesc Fábregas thanked him for the treatment he always gave him: “Thank you very much for everything you have done for me, individually speaking and for everything you have given to the world of soccer both inside and outside of it. You are a mirror in which to look at yourself ”.

At the international level, from goalkeeper to goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon’s message stands out. ”They say that competition makes us better than others, but never perfect for ourselves. Perhaps this futile search for perfection is what has made us what we are. Thanks Iker. Without you, everything would have been less important, ”said the Italian goalkeeper.





At the institutional level

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Spanish Government, praised his figure.

To the innumerable messages from the world of sport were added from other areas. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Spanish Government, praised his figure. “Today one of the sports legends of our time is retiring. Iker Casillas, goalkeeper and captain of the Spanish Soccer Team, has made history by achieving important international titles for our country. Thank you for making us enjoy, for your humility and example ”.

And the singer Alejandro Sanz rescued the flight of Casillas in the Sánchez Pizjuán in an impossible stop in one of the Instagram stories “Antonym of goal and synonym of greatness. This is Iker Casillas. Today we celebrate you ”.

Another of the groups that wanted to show their love for Casillas is the National Police.



