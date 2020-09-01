Postponed two of the first three days of Asobal

He National Competition Committee of the Spanish Handball Federation agreed in the extraordinary meeting held this Monday to postpone the dispute of days 1 and 3 of the Sacyr League ASOBAL, scheduled for this week, according to “the application signed by almost 50 percent of the clubs and the Association of Handball Players (AJBM).”

In its writing, as reported by the Spanish Federation through a statement, the National Competition Committee highlights “the possible existence, known today, of cases of contagion in some clubs, something that” would give greater strength “to the request of postponement made by the signatories of the writing.















However, the Competition Committee limited the postponement to days 1 and 3, scheduled for September 2 and 5, and not to the first three days as requested by the proposal.

The postponement request signed by almost 50 percent of the clubs and the Players Association arrives, according to the Competition Committee, in the absence of approval by the Superior Sports Council of the protocol of action for the return to the Official Competitions of non-professional state level for the 2020/2021 season ”.

The aforementioned protocol, as explained in the postponement request, “must establish the common requirements that must be met to guarantee the maximum health safety of the participants, which implies that its approval is transcendent for the purposes of equip all participants in the competition with the appropriate regulatory instrument and thus solve any incidents that may occur ”.









The Federation assures in its note that “in due course, and after consultation with the ASOBAL and RFEBM Competitions Departments, new dates will be set for the celebration of each of the days subject to postponement.”







